HIGH POINT — Abbie Hormes set a school single-game scoring record Saturday as the High Point University women’s lacrosse team notched its first home victory of the season.
Hormes fired the ball into the net nine times as the Panthers shredded Presbyterian’s defense from the opening minutes, prevented the overmatched Blue Hose from getting into a flow on offense and rolled to a 19-4 triumph at Williard Stadium.
“Our offense came out and set the tempo,” Hormes said, “Everyone was sharing the ball, creating space for one another — that was a big emphasis, creating driving lanes, and they were there tonight. We created a lot of good looks.”
Kay Rosselli added three goals. Pia Cavallaro and Nicole Pugh had two. Julia Nicastro, Mena Loescher and Mandy Brockamp added one each.
Emma Gemovese, Hombres, Loescher, Liz Meister, Nicastro and Rosselli dished an assist each.
It was HPU’s third straight lopsided Big South victory since losing its conference opener to Campbell.
“It’s the second straight game we’ve gotten a lot of people out there and a lot of contribution on offense,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “Abby is leading the way and doing a great job but she couldn’t do it without the support around here. Since’s got Nicole Pugh and Mena Loescher down there and they are carrying a lot of weight for our offense.”
The Panthers’s margin of victory during their winning streak has been 66-7.
“We’re working on our discipline, and that’s showing on the scoreboard,” Boswell said.
HPU is now 4-8 and 3-1 in the Big South.
“We’ve been playing with a chip on our shoulder,” said Cavllaro, who provided one of the highlights with a behind-the-back goal in the first half. “With that loss,we have been focusing more on getting better. During games we’ve been focusing on ball pressure, second cutter, moving the ball the faster. In practice, We’ve been working on everything we can.”
The Panthers took almost four minutes to score their first goal and then had little trouble adding five more in the next 6:10.
“We were trying to get the first goal, the first draw, the first everything,” Hormes said.
Hormes scored five of HPU’s first eight goals. Kay Rosselli notched the first one. Hormes went straight through the Blue Hose defense for the next one. That’s the way it was for the rest of the first half as HPU triggered a continuously running clock by going up 10 with 8:55 left in the second quarter and ultimately led 12-1 at the end of two periods and 16-2 after three.
HPU kept the Blue Hose (2-10, 0-4) from attempting a shot until they scored a free-position goal that broke the shutout with 10:35 left in the first half. The Blue Hose got their first goal with 3:07 left in the third quarter,
The Panthers held a 35-9 advantage in shots that included a 23-4 cushion in the first half, and a 42-27 advantage in ground balls. The Panthers were a perfect 15 of 15 in clears and forced the Blue Hose into 22 turnovers.
“We’ve been looking at shot percentage and we’ve been working on our clears the last couple of weeks and we were 100% today,” Boswell said. “I’m proud of the way we’ve been transitioning those into goals.”
The Panthers play host to Longwood on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
