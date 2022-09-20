Rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Gastonia hammered Rockers knuckleballer Mickey Jannis for the second time in a week and cruised to a 12-1 victory in Game 1 of the Atlantic League South Division playoff series Tuesday at CaroMont Health Park. The teams meet tonight in Game 2 on the same field, with Craig Stem (7-6) on the mount for High Point.

The Honey Hunters mustered seven runs and eight hits in five innings against Jannis. They broke a 1-1 tie and scored six runs in the fifth on two RBI singles and a grand slam by Herlis Rodriguez.

