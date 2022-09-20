HIGH POINT — Gastonia hammered Rockers knuckleballer Mickey Jannis for the second time in a week and cruised to a 12-1 victory in Game 1 of the Atlantic League South Division playoff series Tuesday at CaroMont Health Park. The teams meet tonight in Game 2 on the same field, with Craig Stem (7-6) on the mount for High Point.
The Honey Hunters mustered seven runs and eight hits in five innings against Jannis. They broke a 1-1 tie and scored six runs in the fifth on two RBI singles and a grand slam by Herlis Rodriguez.
The Rockers, who were limited to five hits, notched their only run on Jerry Downs’ solo homer in the fourth. The Rockers put two runners on later in the inning but Logan Morrison was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second on a single.
Jake Skole hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh off High Point reliever Seth Frankoff to increase the margin to 8-1. That lead extended to 10-1 when Zach Jarrett hit a two-run homer off Liam O’Sullivan in the bottom of the eighth and then to 12-1 following a two-run single by Cole Freeman, also in the eighth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.