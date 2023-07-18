GASTONIA — Gastonia scored what proved to be the winning run in a three-run sixth inning and held on for a 6-5 victory over the Rockers at CaroMont Health Park on Tuesday.

David Washington began the rally by smacking a solo homer that tied the score. With two outs. Pedro Gonzalez doubled, went to third when Jeremy Rhoades uncorked a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run after Johnni Turbo singled. Turbo stole second and raced home when Kevin Santa singled, putting the Honey Hunters up 6-4.