GASTONIA — Gastonia scored what proved to be the winning run in a three-run sixth inning and held on for a 6-5 victory over the Rockers at CaroMont Health Park on Tuesday.
David Washington began the rally by smacking a solo homer that tied the score. With two outs. Pedro Gonzalez doubled, went to third when Jeremy Rhoades uncorked a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run after Johnni Turbo singled. Turbo stole second and raced home when Kevin Santa singled, putting the Honey Hunters up 6-4.
The Rockers drew within one in the eighth when Dai-Kang Yang singled, driving in Michael Russell with two outs. Ben Aklinski struck out, ending the inning.
High Point enjoyed a promising start in its half of the ninth when Quincy Latimore, playing for the first time this season after undergoing off-season knee surgery, led off with a single. Pinch runner John Daly advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt but a strike out and ground out ended the game.
Jeremy Rhoades, who pitched the sixth for the Rockers, took the loss (5-2) as Gastonia improved to 47-24 and edged ahead of High Point (47-25) for best record in the lead.
Yang smacked a two-run homer in the top of the first. Gastonia tied the score in the bottom of the inning and added one in the second. High Point added two in the third for a 4-3 lead. Russell laced an RBI double and scored on Ryan Grotjohn’s groundout.
Yang went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Russell was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and a RBI. Shed Long Jr. also went 2 for 4 as did Latimore, who served as the designated hitter.
The teams continue a three-game series tonight.
