GASTONIA — Gastonia scored six runs in the first three innings and pounded the Rockers 10-5 on Thursday at CaraMont Health Park. The Honey Hunters (48-25) led by nine before High Point (48-26) scored four in the eighth
Brian Parriera lifted a sacrifice fly, allowing Ryan Grotjohn to put the Rockers on the board in the fourth. In the eighth, Grotjohn scored when Ben Aklinski singled, Aklinski scored on a groundout and Dai-Kan Yang slapped an RBI single.
Parreria, Aklinski and Beau Taylor had two hits each.
Rockers starter Mitch Atkins allowed six runs and seven hits over five innings in taking the loss. Joe Johnson then surrendered four runs in 1 1/3 innings.
The Rockers return home for a series against Long Island that begins tonight,
LONG LEADS ALL-STAR PICKS: Second baseman Shed Long Jr. was the only unanimous selection and three other Rockers players were named to a mid-season All-Star team while Jamie Keefe was named the South Division’s first-half all-star manager.
Other selections from High Point are starting pitcher Mickey Jannis, closer Ryan Dull and catcher Beau Taylor.
The team, chosen by managers, included 16 players, and a manager was chosen from each division.
Long leads all ALPB second basemen with a .333 average while adding six home runs and 29 RBIs. Taylor, who has spent parts of four years at the MLB level, ranks sixth in the ALPB with a .342 batting average and leads his team with two grand slams. Jannis is the co-leader in pitching wins with eight and Dull leads the league in saves with 13 as he has converted all his save opportunities.
Wally Backman was named the top manager in the North Division after leading Long Island to the first-half co- championship.
POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: As the first-half champions, High Point and Long Island made their choices whether to start their respective best-of-five division series home or away, and both chose to play the first two games at the second-half champion.
The Rockers and the Ducks will then host the remaining games. The first two games of each series are slated Sept. 19 and 20. The third game in each series is Sept. 22 with Games 4 and 5, if necessary, set for Sept. 23 and 24..
The League Championship Series will start on Tuesday, Sept. 26, with the first game at the site of the North Division champion. Games three through five, on Sept. 29, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 would be played at the home ballpark of the South Division Champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.