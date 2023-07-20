GASTONIA — Gastonia scored six runs in the first three innings and pounded the Rockers 10-5 on Thursday at CaraMont Health Park. The Honey Hunters (48-25) led by nine before High Point (48-26) scored four in the eighth

Brian Parriera lifted a sacrifice fly, allowing Ryan Grotjohn to put the Rockers on the board in the fourth. In the eighth, Grotjohn scored when Ben Aklinski singled, Aklinski scored on a groundout and Dai-Kan Yang slapped an RBI single.