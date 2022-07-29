WALDORF, Md. — Tyler Ladendorf hit two home runs and Ben Aklinski, Jay Gonzalez and Zander Wiel notched one each as the Rockers defeated Southern Maryland 11-5 on Friday.

The homer barrage came after High Point went up 2-0 in the second on an RBI single by Giovanny Alfonzo and Gonzalez scoring on a groundout.

