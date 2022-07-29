WALDORF, Md. — Tyler Ladendorf hit two home runs and Ben Aklinski, Jay Gonzalez and Zander Wiel notched one each as the Rockers defeated Southern Maryland 11-5 on Friday.
The homer barrage came after High Point went up 2-0 in the second on an RBI single by Giovanny Alfonzo and Gonzalez scoring on a groundout.
Aklinski hit his 14th homer, a solo shot, and with Jerry Downs on base, Gonzalez hit his third homer of the year as the Rockers went up 5-0. Ladendorf’s 11th homer of the year, in the fourth, made it 6-0, and Wiel made it 7-1 by launching his 25th homer of the season in the fifth.
The lead inched to 8-1 when Aklinski laced a double that scored Wirl in the sixth.
Ladendorf ripped a three-run homer to left in the ninth, scoring Wiel and Alfonzo.
Ivan Pineyro picked up the win on the mound. He started and pitched until he faltered in the sixth. Pineyro gave up three runs, one in the fourth and the first two of four that Southern Maryland scored in the sixth. He struck out four and walked three.
