HPTSPTS-12-22-22 HPU WOMEN.jpg

High Point University’s Claire Wyatt (5) drives to the basket against Virginia Tech’s Liz Kitley, a former Northwest Guilford standout, during Wednesday’s game in the Qubein Center.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — The High Point University women’s basketball team found success on offense and defense for stretches against No.8-ranked Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Led by reigning ACC Player of the Year Liz Kitley scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, the Hokies had too many weapons and eventually pulled away for an 86-66 victory in the Qubein Center.

Trending Videos