HIGH POINT — The High Point University women’s basketball team found success on offense and defense for stretches against No.8-ranked Virginia Tech on Wednesday.
Led by reigning ACC Player of the Year Liz Kitley scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, the Hokies had too many weapons and eventually pulled away for an 86-66 victory in the Qubein Center.
“I’m proud of our effort today,” High Point head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “It’s a big task playing the No. 8 team in the country. They’re big and athletic … Kitley had a good game tonight. Offensively, we got some open shots. Claire (Wyatt) was excellent hitting some wide-open 3s.
“Virginia Tech is very good on defense. I think that we were able to score 66 points says a lot. We were better at executing than we have done in awhile. It worked against a good team, so I hope we continue to go in that direction. We battled for 40 minutes and hung in with a top 10 team.”
The Hokies (11-1) had limited opponents to an average of 49.8 points per game heading into the meeting with the Panthers (2-8). Virginia Tech held the other three Big South teams it faced to 24, 28 and 48 points while winning by margins of 55, 60 and 38.
Wyatte, who hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range, led the Panthers with 17 points, Callie Scheier had 11 and Nakyah Terrell 10. The Panthers shot 51% from the field and 8 of 17 (47.1% from 3).
“I’m proud that we scored so many points against them,” Banbury said. “They are a good defensive team. I told their coach before the game that they defend hard. I was proud we were able to run our stuff and knock down shots and score that many points.”
Wyatt said drawing on the experience of playing Connecticut in the 2021 NCAA tournament helped the Panthers get ready mentally.
“We talked about it a lot,” Wyatt said. “Everyone was talking about Virginia Tech because they were ranked No. 6 before they lost Sunday to Notre Dame. We played UConn. We’ve been there. We’ve played top teams. So we knew we could handle ourselves, and I think we came out pretty good.”
HPU led four times before trailing by one at the end of the quarter and was within reach near the end of the second before the Hokies closed with four straight points to lead 42-32.
Kitley, who at 6-6 had a decided height advantage, scored 18 points in the first.
“She’s good,” Wyatt said. “She has a good fade-away. We worked on it in practice, but she’s good.”
Kiley dished the ball more in the second half as Taylor Soule and Kayana Traylor became more involved in the scoring. Soule finished with 24 points and Traylor had 22.
Kitley and Traylor did most of the scoring as the Hokies pushed the lead to 17 at 58-41. HPU cut the margin to 12 and Virginia Tech responded with 12 straight points for a 70-46 cushion in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.
The Panthers are idle until Dec. 29 when they open conference play against Longwood in the Qubein Center.
