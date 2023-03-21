MIDWAY — Oak Grove head softball coach Danielle DiLuzio says starting pitcher Mary Peyton Hodge is showing more confidence this season as a sophomore.
“She wants the ball every game,” DiLuzio said. “She’s not intimidated by a single batter. So it’s just confidence.”
Hodge was the one more intimidating Tuesday, holding rival North Davidson scoreless for six innings and striking out 15 as Oak Grove prevailed 7-2 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A contest on the Grizzlies field.
“MP keeps getting stronger and stronger every game,” DiLuzio said. “She keeps getting better and better every outing.
Holding the Black Knights to three hits, Hodge’s outing was more than enough as Oak Grove built a 5-0 by the end of the second inning and tacked on two more in the fifth.
The Grizzlies improved to 7-2 and 2-0 in the MPC.
“We came out and were hitting like we can and MP did well on the mound,”
DiLuzio said. “We came out ready to play today.”
Hodge faced just two batters over the minimum through five innings, lost her no-hit bid in the sixth and gave up a two-run homer in the seventh.
“She would say her curve ball is her best pitch but she had her rising fastball working today, too,” DiLuzio said.
Alicia Russ delivered a RBI single in the first after Chloe Watkins doubled.
Lexi Weisner, Chloe Smith, Ella Butcher and Carly White crossed the plate in the second as the Grizzlies turned two hits, two errors and a passed ball into four runs.
In the fifth, Smith ripped a two-run single that scored Ayla Sneed, who walked, and Grainger, who reached on an error.
For North (3-2, 0-1), Bethany Pigg smacked the two-run homer to center in the seventh after Kayla Milam skied a double to the left field wall.
Milam went the distance in the circle for the Black Knights.
