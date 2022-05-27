THOMASVILLE — The HiToms opened their league schedule on the right note.
High Point-Thomasville, after building a lead and losing it, quickly regained the advantage in the seventh inning and beat the Wilmington Sharks 5-4 on Friday at Finch Field in both teams’ Coastal Plain League opener.
Justin Jackson and Tripp Haddad each had three hits to lead the HiToms (1-0). Jose Vargas had a key two-hit single, Sam Yelton homered, and Brandon Stahlman and Jaden James each had a hit and an RBI.
Clay Edmondson, a former Southern Guilford standout, got the pitching win. He pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, striking out two while allowing no hits. Jacob Landis struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth to earn the save.
High Point-Thomasville broke the early stalemate in the fifth when Yelton fired a solo home run into the right-field netting.
Stahlman and James each added an RBI single later in the inning to build a 3-0 lead.
The Sharks (0-1) — led by Will Glazebrook with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, and David Milam with a solo home run — answered with three in the sixth and one in the seventh to lead 4-3.
But the HiToms came right back with a pair of runs in the seventh to regain the lead, 5-4. An error, a single and a sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third with one out. Then, Vargas blooped a two-out single into right to score two.
From there, High Point-Thomasville kept Wilmington in check and sealed the win. Austin Skipper took the pitching loss for the Sharks, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in 3 1/3 innings.
