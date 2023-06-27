HIGH POINT — The HiToms will highlight their City Conxt series with an international opponent this week in downtown High Point.
High Point-Thomasville will host Chinese Taipei on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Truist Point — the home of the High Point Rockers.
“It’s just one more first between the HiToms and the Rockers joining forces to improve the baseball community,” HiToms president Greg Suire said. “This has been an effort Pete (Fisch, Rockers president) and I have commissioned the last year and a half and it’s beginning to work.
“We have to unify the baseball world and bring in the best — and we’re bringing in the best. Chinese Taipei is one of the top four international teams in the world. And they’re coming to High Point to play the HiToms, one of the most historic brands in the area.”
This game is the latest in a series of international-level games that High Point-Thomasville has held. It faced the USA Collegiate National Team in 2013 and Chinese Taipei in 2015, plus it hosted Team USA’s game against Japan in 2014.
The HiToms are a member of the Coastal Plain League summer collegiate league and feature players from college teams from across the country.
“If anyone remembers, that was the whole reason why the stadium was built,” Suire said. “Because of the fact that Team USA came to Finch Field two times in the mid-2010s. And they had such a great experience and we had such great crowds that we all banded together to come up with the idea.
“This is just one more feather in the cap of the HiToms and now the Rockers.”
Chinese Taipei, with its highest collegiate baseball team, is preparing to face Team USA in the five-game International Friendship Series from June 30 through July 4 in Cary, Durham, Kannapolis and Fayetteville.
“It’s thrilling for our players,” Suire said. “To play in a $38 million stadium downtown with the big video board — that’s like playing in a Double-A ballpark or in the SEC. So, that’s huge. Our players loved it the first two times.
“They can also measure themselves against some of the best players in the world. That’s what people think of the HiToms outside of this community. They consider the HiToms to be a very high standard of excellence in baseball.”
The game is also the keystone of the HiToms’ City Conxt series. This will be the third game of the five games that will bring High Point-Thomasville to the new downtown ballpark, in addition to the Post 87 and softball all-star games this spring.
The HiToms, in a departure from their usual Fourth of July festivities at Finch Field, will host the Wilmington Sharks on July 4 and the Tri-City Chili Peppers on July 6.
