HiToms outfielder Kane Kepley tries to make a diving catch in center field during Monday’s game against Asheboro at Finch Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE — The HiToms rallied late to have an outside chance. But it couldn’t climb out of a big hole early.

High Point-Thomasville fell behind four runs in the first inning, trailed by double digits before halving its deficit, but fell 14-8 against the Asheboro Zookeepers in Coastal Plain League baseball Monday at Finch Field.

