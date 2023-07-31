THOMASVILLE — The HiToms rallied late to have an outside chance. But it couldn’t climb out of a big hole early.
High Point-Thomasville fell behind four runs in the first inning, trailed by double digits before halving its deficit, but fell 14-8 against the Asheboro Zookeepers in Coastal Plain League baseball Monday at Finch Field.
The Zookeepers (19-20 overall, 11-9 second half) hit back-to-back home runs to key a four-run first inning, added multiple runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings plus a single run in the sixth to lead 13-2.
Jared Beebe had three hits, including a double and a home run, and five RBIs to lead Asheboro, which totaled 17 hits for the game. Cole Laskowski, who had two RBIs, and Jacob Budzik, who doubled twice, also had three hits each. Chase Hudson added two home runs and three RBIs.
The HiToms, facing the run rule in the bottom of the seventh, scored twice to keep the game going and added four runs in the eighth to pull within 13-8. But they couldn’t get closer. Austin Dearing had three hits and an RBI, while Garrett Fisher had two hits and two RBIs.
Josh Caron added a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs, and Kane Kepley homered for High Point-Thomasville (15-28, 7-14), which has lost six in a row and fallen out of contention for the playoffs. The HiToms finished with 10 hits for the game.
Sam Sethna took the loss in one inning for the HiToms while Jacob Halford got the win for the Zookeepers, striking out eight in five innings.
After a couple days off, High Point-Thomasville will travel to Boone on Thursday and return home for its home finale Friday against Forest City. It will close its season Saturday at Forest City.
WEEKEND ACTIONWILSON — The HiToms managed just four hits in falling 7-1 against the Wilson Tobs in Coastal Plain League baseball Sunday at Wilson’s Fleming Stadium.
Austin Dearing had a solo home run to lead High Point-Thomasville (15-27 overall, 7-13 second half), which trailed 6-0 in the fourth. Josh Davis added a double. Maret Drye took the pitching loss in four innings.
On Saturday, the HiToms lost 11-8 against the Forest City Owls at McNair Field. High Point-Thomasville, after beating the Martinsville Mustangs 11-6 on Thursday in Martinsville, also fell 20-10 against the Asheboro Zookeepers on Friday at Finch Field.
Kane Kepley and Josh Caron each homered for the HiToms in Friday’s game. Kepley finished with two hits and three RBIs. Andrew Fernandez, who doubled, and Garrett Fisher also had two hits apiece. Nick Brady took the loss in short relief.
