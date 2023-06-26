THOMASVILLE – The HiToms closed out one close game but couldn’t quite eke out another.
High Point-Thomasville finished off a 6-5 win before falling 5-4 against the Forest City Owls in a Coastal Plain League baseball doubleheader Sunday at Finch Field. The first game was a resumption of Wednesday’s game, which was stopped due to the weather.
“We shared the field with one of the best teams in the CPL today – 12 hard innings of baseball,” HiToms coach Sean Stevens said. “The boys found a way to fight late. Once again, we’re just trying to find a way to fill up the zone on the pitching side and just be more of a complete staff from top to bottom. We still have a long way to go, but it’s encouraging.”
Austin Dearing had three hits while Kane Kepley had two RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville in the first game. Will Verdung added a hit and an RBI and Fernandez also doubled as the HiToms led 5-0 when the game was halted in the fourth.
The Owls answered with five runs in the top of the fifth to pull even. But the HiToms regained the lead in the bottom half when Dearing singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Kepley. Cam Padgitt picked up the win in five innings of relief.
In the second game, which was seven innings, Forest City (13-5) scored single runs in the first and third then tacked on two in the fourth to lead 4-0. High Point-Thomasville (6-10) answered with two in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Nolan McCarthy hit a two-run home run and Jack Spyke singled in a run for the HiToms. Verdung and JD Suarez, who doubled, each added two hits.
The Owls plated the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the sixth, but High Point-Thomasville nearly answered in the seventh – moving the tying run to third with one out and loading the bases with two outs. But a long fly-out ended the threat.
“It was really good to see,” Stevens said of the late rally. “The two-run home run backside by McCarthy and just the ability of Jack Spyke to stay in the zone and stay competitive. You’d love to see him go bridge there in that last AB, but unfortunately with wood it’s a different game.”
Will Sword took the loss in 1 2/3 innings as the HiToms struggled at times with eight walks and three hit-by-pitches. But High Point-Thomasville, which lost 12-8 at Forest City on Saturday and 11-10 at home against Asheboro on Friday, has been close.
“It’s just finishing and capitalizing,” Stevens said. “Putting teams away. We were up 6-1 yesterday at their house and they came back – and they were scrappy. We came back today and found a way to finish game 1, which was very encouraging. And I was really hoping we’d finish it.”
Kepley had four hits, including a home run, and two RBIs while Juan Correa had three hits and Josh Caron homered to highlight Saturday’s game. Verdung, Correa and Dearing homered in Friday’s game. Dearing had five RBIs and Correa had three hits.
The HiToms will visit the ZooKeepers for a doubleheader today before hosting Chinese Taipei on Wednesday at Truist Point.
