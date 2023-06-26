HPTSPTS-06-27-23 HITOMS.jpg

HiToms third baseman Michael Guilliams snags a high throw as Forest City's Reed Blaszczyk steals third during Sunday's second game at Finch Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE – The HiToms closed out one close game but couldn’t quite eke out another.

High Point-Thomasville finished off a 6-5 win before falling 5-4 against the Forest City Owls in a Coastal Plain League baseball doubleheader Sunday at Finch Field. The first game was a resumption of Wednesday’s game, which was stopped due to the weather.