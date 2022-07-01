HPTSPTS-07-02-22 HITOMS.jpg

HiToms batter Eric Grintz, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during Friday’s game against Martinsville at Finch Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE — An early outburst was enough to carry the HiToms.

High Point-Thomasville scored the first five runs of the game — highlighted by a first-inning grand slam by Eric Grintz — and held on the rest of the way to beat the Martinsville Mustangs 9-5 in Coastal Plain League baseball Friday on Finch Field.

Grintz totaled five RBIs for the game while Mitch Smith and JB Brown each had a hit and an RBI to lead the HiToms (14-14 overall, 2-2 second half), who capitalized on 10 walks, two hit-by-pitches and four errors by Martinsville.

High Point-Thomasville drew a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the first. Grintz then drilled a home run over the left-field fence. The HiToms added another run on an error to lead 5-0.

The Mustangs (12-15, 1-2), who beat High Point-Thomasville in Martinsville on Thursday, answered with a pair of runs in each of the second and third innings to pull within 5-4. But the HiToms regrouped to take back full control.

High Point-Thomasville scored twice in the third and once in each of the fourth and seventh innings to seal the outcome.

Win Scott — a former Ragsdale standout — got the win in relief, striking out one while allowing one hit and one walk in one scoreless inning. Caleb Cozart and Luke Barrow — both former Wesleyan Christian standouts — each pitched an inning as well.

The HiToms will travel to Forest City tonight before hosting Wilson on Monday to start a week featuring four home games — hosting the Boone Bigfoots for a non-league game Wednesday and returning to CPL play Thursday and Friday against Forest City.

Friday’s game will feature fireworks following the game.

