HIGH POINT – The HiToms came through for a morale-boosting win.
High Point-Thomasville – keyed by stellar pitching throughout and timely offense – rallied with it needed to and closed out the Wilmington Sharks 8-5 in Coastal Plain League baseball Tuesday evening on the Fourth of July at Truist Point.
“I feel we came out and played our style of baseball,” HiToms coach Sean Stevens said. “That’s a really tough Wilmington team – they travel well and they’re tough top to bottom. Jay, you just have to tip your cap. He just came out and did what he’s supposed to do.”
Starting pitcher Jay Dill was the man of the hour, pitching eight innings – scattering four hits and five walks while striking out three. He was deft in recovering well enough to keep plowing through innings and keeping his team in position to win.
“We played pretty well,” Dill said. “We got a lot of hits, a lot of runs. Great support on offense, made some great plays on defense.
“Definitely my four-seam,” he said of what worked for him on the mound. “And I was able to throw my sinker later on in the game. I started throwing more breaking balls and keeping guys off-balance.”
The HiToms led by a run in the second but fell behind two runs in the top of the third. And they were even after the Sharks (13-12, 1-2) tied the score in the fifth. But High Point-Thomasville rallied each time to lead 5-3 in the third and 6-5 in the fifth.
The HiToms (9-15, 1-1) – who were highlighted by a two-run hit by Juan Correa in a four-run third – added two runs in the eighth. JD Suaraz went 3 for 3 with a triple, while Dominic Pilolli had two hits and two RBIs and Andrew Fernandez also had two hits.
Josh Caron and Rowan Watt each doubled and drove in a run as High Point-Thomasville outhit Wilmington – which was led by Conoor Powell with two hits and an RBI and Cam Burgess with a two-run home run – by a 13-4 advantage for the game.
“That’s probably the biggest part of summer ball – getting punched in the chin and having to respond late,” Stevens said. “Those middle innings we kind of went flat and we started to develop that leadership component.
“It’s really good to see guys stepping up in those spots. It’s really about the players and I’m really proud of these guys right now.”
Andy Cook took the loss for Wilmington in middle relief. Maret Drye picked up the save with a four-batter ninth inning.
The HiToms will host the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Thursday at Truist Point.
“Truist Point doesn’t lie – this is a great environment to play in,” Stevens said. “The kids love it here. It’s Fourth of July and it’s pretty special. I’m happy for the organization and Greg (Suire, HiToms president) and everything he does for us.”
