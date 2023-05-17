HIGH POINT — The message from High Point-Thomasville HiToms’ President Greg Suire on Wednesday was clear.
His announcement may have come in High Point, ball games will be played in High Point, but Finch Field remains the home of the HiToms. On the day he confirmed a new three-year lease agreement with the city of Thomasville, Suire also announced a five-game Coastal Plain League slate of games at Truist Point.
The HiToms, which open the season May 26 with the Uwharrie Wampus Cats at Finch Field, will play their CPL opener against the Asheboro Zoo Keepers in downtown High Point on June 1. That contest will be the first of a series that will also include games on June 9 against the Wilson Tobs; June 28, Chinese Taipei; July 4, Wilmington Sharks; and July 6, Tri-City Chili Peppers.
Before the details of that series could be finalized, the HiToms first needed to secure its home field for the 2023 season. After eventful negotiations that took place throughout the last several weeks, Suire signed the contract to keep the HiToms at Finch Field through the 2025 season.
“We needed a place to play,” Suire said. “We came to the conclusion that, unfortunately, the city had their own view of what the relationship should be, and that’s kind of what we had to agree to. I am not happy with the contract. I think that the contract is unfair to us, but we did sign it. It is a three-year deal, and we’re going to live up to the deal. As you can tell, we have already had things in the works to grow the HiToms.”
One of those opportunities for growth came in the form of a partnership with the High Point Rockers. Pete Fisch, who serves as president of the Rockers organization, explained Wednesday that he believes his organization and the one just five miles down the road can benefit from a symbiotic relationship.
“It makes sense to have more opportunities out here,” Fisch said. “In our minds, we want to expose more players at different levels of baseball at this facility to what’s going on in High Point.”
The organizations are calling the five CPL games at Truist Point — combined with the Triad Prep All-Star softball game to be played Sunday, as well as the select Post 87 HiToms home games that will be in High Point — the HPT City “Conxt” Series.
Suire said the Conxt Series at Truist Point was not in direct response to lease negotiations surrounding Finch Field, which were expected to increase the rental cost of the facility from $17,200 in 2022 to $30,952 in 2023. When viewing the changes holistically, however, he acknowledged that the negotiations impacted his vision for the team’s future — even if that future remains inextricably linked with Finch Field.
“We’re not taking anything away from anybody,” Suire said. “We feel like we’re expanding. At the end of the day, we’ve invested thousands of dollars in that place. … People in the Triad relate firsthand Finch Field with the HiToms.”
