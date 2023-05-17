HIGH POINT — The message from High Point-Thomasville HiToms’ President Greg Suire on Wednesday was clear.

His announcement may have come in High Point, ball games will be played in High Point, but Finch Field remains the home of the HiToms. On the day he confirmed a new three-year lease agreement with the city of Thomasville, Suire also announced a five-game Coastal Plain League slate of games at Truist Point.

Trending Videos