THOMASVILLE – The HiToms were on a good track until the rain washed them out.
High Point-Thomasville scored four runs in the third inning – including three off home runs – to lead the Boone Bigfoots 4-2 before play was called prior to the fourth due to rain Wednesday in summer collegiate baseball at Finch Field.
Clay Edmondson, a former Southern Guilford standout, had a two-run home run while Blake Sutton added a solo home run to key the outburst. Caleb Cozart, a former Wesleyan Christian standout, also drove in a run on a groundout.
Avery Cain, a former Ledford standout coming off Tommy John surgery, pitched solidly in earning the start. He allowed two runs in the first inning but settled in for a four-batter second. Jacob Landis followed with a 1-2-3 third.
The rain, which poured heavily during the third inning as lightning struck in the distance, eventually halted play and the umpires deemed the field unplayable.
The HiToms – who this week had Eli Weisner, Justin Johnson and Mitch Smith selected for Sunday’s Coastal Plain League All-Star Game in Holly Springs – will return to CPL play tonight at home against Forest City. Game time is 6:30.
High Point-Thomasville, which will also send coach DJ Russ to Holly Springs as an assistant, is 14-16 overall and 2-4 in the second half.
