THOMASVILLE — The HiToms scored the first seven runs of the game and held on to beat the Martinsville Mustangs 7-5 in Coastal Plain League baseball Wednesday at Finch Field.

Rowan Watt doubled and drove in three runs to key High Point-Thomasville (20-19 overall, 8-7 second half), which remains in contention for a wild-card berth in the playoffs should first-half champion Savannah also win the second half.

Trending Videos