THOMASVILLE — The HiToms scored the first seven runs of the game and held on to beat the Martinsville Mustangs 7-5 in Coastal Plain League baseball Wednesday at Finch Field.
Rowan Watt doubled and drove in three runs to key High Point-Thomasville (20-19 overall, 8-7 second half), which remains in contention for a wild-card berth in the playoffs should first-half champion Savannah also win the second half.
Eric Grintz added two hits, including a double, plus a sacrifice fly and two RBIs, while Eli Weisner and Cameron Brantley each chipped in a hit and an RBI as the HiToms scored sixth in the sixth and one in the seventh to lead 7-0.
Justin Fugitt had a grand slam to highlight a five-run eighth that brought Martinsville (18-22) back within reach. Bradley Wilson got the win while Jacob Halford got the save — each pitching a perfect inning of relief.
