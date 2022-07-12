THOMASVILLE – HiToms pitcher Matthew Little was named the Coastal Plain League Pitcher of the Week, the league announced in its weekly awards Tuesday.
Little, a junior at Charlotte, pitched a complete-game no-hitter Friday in the second game of a doubleheader against the Forest City Owls in which High Point-Thomasville won 2-0.
He pitched six innings, walking one while striking out seven in earning the victory.
Little was joined by Wilson Tobs hitter Tre Jones as the CPL’s Hitter of the Week. He went 8 for 16 over four games, totaling four doubles, four walks, six runs and seven RBIs. He also had three stolen bases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.