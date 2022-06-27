THOMASVILLE — They didn’t make it easy on themselves, but the HiToms did the things they needed to get the win.
High Point-Thomasville twice built comfortable leads and both times had to hang on to beat the Tri-City Chili Peppers 13-10 in Coastal Plain League baseball Monday night at Finch Field.
“Offensively, we played fantastic,” HiToms coach DJ Russ said. “They’re starting to come into their own. They’re starting to really sit in the approach, starting to buy into the little things. I like when people complain about playing baseball because that means I’m doing something right.
“Overall, I’ll never have a bad win. The speech I told the pitchers beforehand was just cutting out the walks. If you win with eight walks, then you’re living right. I think, as those walks get cut down, we’re going to be very, very, very good.”
Justin Johnson had two hits, including a double, plus a sacrifice fly and two RBIs and Eric Grintz had a home run and four RBIs to key High Point-Thomasville (13-12 overall, 1-0 second half).
Jose Vargas added two hits while Rowan Watt, who doubled and had a sacrifice fly, and Turner Grau each had a hit and an RBI as the HiToms built a 10-2 lead in the fourth, held on as Tri-City pulled 10-9 in the sixth and pulled away late.
“They’re a very good team,” Russ said. “But our guys are really good about staying in the approach, tacking on when they need to and putting up a zero when we need to. Jake Landis (the final pitcher of the night) didn’t have his best stuff, but he got through the inning and did exactly what we needed.”
High Point-Thomasville pitcher Peyton Schofield got the win in middle relief, striking out three while allowing five runs on three hits and one walk in 1 2/3 innings. Cole Bramhall, who hit five batters, took the loss in four innings for Tri-City.
The Chili Peppers (13-11, 0-1), who got a two-run home run by Hunter Gilliam and a grand slam by Willie Havens in their seven-run sixth, had the tying run on base in the seventh and again had the tying run at the plate in the ninth.
But the HiToms, who’ve won three straight, were able to finish off the win.
“Earlier in the season, I think we’ve had the conversation where we’ve blown those leads,” Russ said. “And now they’re maturing and they’re getting the job done. So, they are taking the right steps forward. It’s very small steps forward, but they’re not moving backward. And that’s what we want.”
High Point-Thomasville plays Wednesday at Holly Springs and Thursday at Martinsville before returning home Friday against the Mustangs.
