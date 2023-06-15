THOMASVILLE — The HiToms held leads but just couldn’t hang on.
High Point-Thomasville led by three in the middle innings but struggled to stave off a late rally in falling 7-6 against the Martinsville Mustangs in Coastal Plain League baseball Thursday evening at Finch Field.
“I felt like we let it slip away late,” HiToms coach Sean Stevens said. “As of the last 48 hours I think we’re overwhelmed by big moments. The boys have to come out and they’ve got to be resilient and stick together. That family environment is really, really important out around here and we’re just grasping that concept.”
Tyler Cotten had two hits and three RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville (4-5) as it led 2-0 in the first inning and 5-2 in the sixth inning. Austin Dearing added a double and an RBI while Bo Rusher also had an RBI.
But the Mustangs (3-5), led by Carter Dorighi with a home run and four RBIs and Tyler Ross with three hits, rallied with four runs in the eighth — keyed by Dorighi’s three-run bomb — and scored the go-ahead run in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk.
The HiToms, taking a string of unlucky breaks that included pitcher Matthew Matthijs taking a line drive off his wrist and a couple perfectly placed balls they couldn’t make plays on, just couldn’t stop Martinsville’s momentum.
“Something as little as defensive positioning,” Stevens said. “These guys are learning how to play together — knowing and understanding strengths and weaknesses. Unfortunately the ball just didn’t fall our way.”
High Point-Thomasville for a split second looked like it might tie it in the ninth when JD Suarez roped a fly ball to deep right-center. But the center fielder made the catch on the hill for the second out, and the Mustangs finished off the victory.
Doc Daniels got the win in two innings of relief, allowing one hit while walking none for Martinsville — which outhit the HiToms 12-7 for the game. White took the loss in a third of an inning for High Point-Thomasville, which will visit Martinsville tonight.
“The beautiful thing about baseball is there’s a quick turnaround,” Stevens said. “Tomorrow is a new day and another opportunity to get after it. The guys have to trust the process. Failure is a big part of this game, and struggling through this adversity and learning to stick together and trust it is going to be big for us.”
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
The HiToms lost 8-0 against the Wilmington Sharks on Wednesday in Wilmington. Jack Spyke and Dearing, who doubled, had the only two hits for High Point-Thomasville.
Cam Burgess had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Sharks, who led 4-0 in the first. Tanner Leonard also had two hits and two RBIs while Ethan Wilder had three hits.
Josh Harlow, who struck out six in three innings, got the win while Luke Barrow took the loss for the HiToms in 3 1/3 innings.
