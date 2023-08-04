THOMASVILLE — The HiToms ended their home season on a sour note.
High Point-Thomasville — on a night it featured bands from Trinity and Wheatmore high schools — fell behind double digits early after two disastrous innings, staved off the run rule late before falling 14-5 against the Forest City Owls in Coastal Plain League baseball Friday night at Finch Field.
Josh Davis, Jack Spyke and Austin Dearing each homered for the HiToms (15-29 overall, 7-15 second half), who are well outside playoff contention with one road game to go. Dearing also had an RBI double while Josh Caron added an RBI groundout as High Point-Thomasville finished with seven hits.
But the big bugaboo for the HiToms, who’ve been adding players recently as others have returned to their schools, was free bases — issuing 10 walks and two hit-by-pitches for the game. And the Owls (26-19, 11-11) took advantage, scoring six runs in the second and five in the third to lead 11-1.
Forest City keyed the second with four straight walks, a hit-by-pitch and a two-run single, then highlighted the third with four hits in five at-bats — including a two-run double. Andrew Lanphere, who doubled twice, and Brady Jeffcoat, who doubled one, each had three hits and an RBI to lead the Owls, who had 15 hits.
Joseph Ariola took the loss for High Point-Thomasville, allowing one hit but five walks in 1 1/3 innings. Boone Cartee picked up the win in two innings of relief for Forest City.
The HiToms, who were rained out at Boone on Thursday following a couple days off, will finish their season tonight at Forest City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.