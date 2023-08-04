THOMASVILLE — The HiToms ended their home season on a sour note.

High Point-Thomasville — on a night it featured bands from Trinity and Wheatmore high schools — fell behind double digits early after two disastrous innings, staved off the run rule late before falling 14-5 against the Forest City Owls in Coastal Plain League baseball Friday night at Finch Field.

mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEMichael