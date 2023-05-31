HPTSPTS-06-01-23 HITOMS.jpg

HiToms pitcher Graham Brown throws during Wednesday’s game against the Queen City Corndogs at Finch Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE — The red-hot HiToms cooled a little bit, but they still carry a strong start into the beginning of Coastal Plain League play.

High Point-Thomasville held a tenuous lead much of the game but faltered late in falling 5-1 against the Queen City Corndogs in summer collegiate exhibition baseball Wednesday afternoon at Finch Field.

