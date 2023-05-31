THOMASVILLE — The red-hot HiToms cooled a little bit, but they still carry a strong start into the beginning of Coastal Plain League play.
High Point-Thomasville held a tenuous lead much of the game but faltered late in falling 5-1 against the Queen City Corndogs in summer collegiate exhibition baseball Wednesday afternoon at Finch Field.
“It’s early and nobody’s going to press. At this point, we’re just trying to evaluate our guys,” HiToms coach Sean Stevens said. “We still feel very highly about this group — it’s a special group. With that being said, we have to execute.”
Will Verdung doubled, Bo Davidson drove in a run while Austin Dearing and Drake Harman each added a hit for High Point-Thomasville, which won its first two exhibition games against the Catawba Valley All-Stars and the Uwharrie Wompus Cats by a combined 30-0 margin. Its run came on an infielder groundout in the third.
But the Corndogs, of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League, evened the score in the seventh on a one-out single, took a one-run lead in the eighth on a two-out single and pulled away on a three-run home run by Tyler Cotto in the ninth. Garrett Sanner also went 2 for 3 with an RBI as Queen City outhit the HiToms 6-3 for the game.
“Our arms have only given up five runs through three games, and our offense has scored 31,” Stevens said. “As a whole, we’ve just got to play better baseball. When you see a better team in the other dugout, you’ve got to find ways. You’ve got to play your best baseball, and we didn’t do that today.”
Joel Connors took the pitching loss in 1 2/3 innings of relief — the fourth pitcher in a string of six for High Point-Thomasville. The Corndogs also threw six pitchers. The HiToms had their struggles with 12 walks and hit-by-pitches. They were able to escape a couple tough spots early, but eventually the miscues turned into runs.
But that’s not terribly unexpected as both players and coaches settle into the team early in the summer season. High Point-Thomasville will look to amp up its play as it begins CPL play tonight at 7:30 against Asheboro at Truist Point. High Point Post 87 will play the early game at 5 p.m.
“I did see some QABs (quality at-bats) and saw some moments where some guys really fought through,” Stevens said. “I’m proud of our guys regardless — our offense scored 31 runs in three games, our pitching held off with five runs in three games. So, We feel really good heading into the opener.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.