HIGH POINT — The Rockers benefitted from an oddity for the ages Thursday night.
Staten Island starter Anthony Quattrochi hit four consecutive High Point batters in the first innings and all four scored, helping set the stage for a 9-3 victory at Truist Point.
Quattrochi hit Michael Russell, Zander Wiel, Beau Taylor and Ben Aklinski forcing in a run. Ryan Grotjohn laced a two-run single and Aklinski scored on Dai-Kang Yang’s groundout.
“I’ve never seen that one,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “That was a little bit different. Grotjohn took care of that, coming up and making sure he made contact and drove in a couple. The guys are swinging the bats well. When we win like this, there are a lot of smiles. So we’ll keep it rolling.”
Staten Island pounded 12 hits to the Rockers’ five but High Point drew six walks and took advantage of three Ferry Hawk errors.
High Point (44-24, 3-2) added three runs in the third. Zander Wiel drew a leadoff walk. Beau Taylor followed with a double. Wiel scored when the relay home was off target, allowing Taylor to reach third. Yang, Aklinski and Grotjohn walked and Aklinski scored when a groundout led to a force play at second.
MIchael Russell clocked a solo homer leading off the fourth. High Point scored its final run in the fifth. Yang hit a ground-rule double, went to third on a groundout and scored when Ferry Hawks first baseman Luis Castro failed to prevent a routine ground ball from going into left field.
That put High Point ahead 9-1 after five innings.
Rockers starter Jheyson Manzueta was the winning pitcher. He went six innings, allowed two runs, scattered eight hits, struck out three and issued the only walk dealt by four Rockers pitchers.
“It was another great performance by Manzueta,” Keefe said. “He stayed down in the zone and had one walk. He attacked hitters. He gave up his hits but when he needed a strikeout, he got it. A couple of ground balls and double plays is what we like to see. The defense is playing great and we’re almost back to full strength. We took the series and we’ll roll into tomorrow,”
Quattrochi, who after failing to retire any of the five batters he faced in the third, took the loss. He was charged with seven runs, four walks and two hits as Staten Island dropped to 23-44 and 1-3.
Two of the three Staten Island came courtesy of solo homer runs by former Rocker Roldani Baldwin. Castro drove in the other when he singled in the sixth.
The Rockers return to action Friday at Lexington in the start of a three-game series.
