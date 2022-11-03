Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
(Start times are 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
NCHSAA
• 1A West — No. 30 Elkin (1-9) at No. 3 Thomasville (9-1)
• 2A West — No. 20 East Davidson (6-4) at No. 13 Bunker Hill (9-1)
• 3A West — No. 24 Southern Guilford (6-4) at No. 9 Hibriten (5-5); No. 21 Freedom (6-4) at No. 12 Ledford (9-1); No. 30 West Mecklenburg (5-5) at No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0)
• 4A West — No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5) at No. 2 Mooresville (9-1)
NCISAA
• Division II — No. 5 High Point Christian (4-6) at No. 4 Hickory Grove Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.
