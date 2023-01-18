HIGH POINT — Zack Austin returned to form Wednesday night.
Austin scored 19 points, blocked six shots and grabbed five rebounds as High Point University squandered a big halftime lead, regained its composure down the stretch and defeated Winthrop 71-66 in Big South men’s basketball at the Qubein Center.
With a second straight victory, the Panthers improved to 10-9 and 2-5 in the Big South. Winthrop drops to 8-12 and 3-4.
Austin suffered a groin injury against Charleston Southern two games ago and was limited on offense in a Saturday win against Presbyterian.
Against the Eagles, he hit 7 of 9 field goals, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and all 4 of his free throws.
He made one of the 3s and slammed a dunk off a feed from Bryson Childress as the Panthers went on an 11-0 run to lead 57-49 with 9 minutes left.
The run came after Winthrop outscored the Panthers’ 24-5 run that wiped out a 16-point halftime deficit and put the Eagles ahead by 3.
“We know we have a problem coming out the second half,” Austin said. “They punched us in the month and we punched them back.”
Two of his free throws were the beginning of six in a row in the final 38 seconds as the Panthers stayed at least six points ahead until the Eagles made a 3 with 4.7 seconds left.
Austin, who felt he was playing at about 95%, said he wanted to make amends for going scoreless against Winthrop last March in the Big South Conference tournament, the last meeting of the teams.
“I was coming out to get revenge for the last game,” Austin said. “I had zero points and they knocked us out. I had to get revenge from last year.”
Childress added 13 points that included three 3s and HPU’s final two free throws at the end. Bryant Randleman had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Thiam finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.
HPU dominated the first half from the start as it hit its first four shots and built a quick 9-0 lead. After Winthrop pulled within 17-14, the Panthers scored 10 of the next 12 points for a 27-16 margin and led 41-25 at the half after closing with back-to-back 3s.
The Panthers shot 58.6% in the first half as they rolled up 17 fastbreak points and looked more like the team that started the season 8-1. Meanwhile the Eagles hit just 8 of 30 shots and took far more 3s (18) than shots inside the arc as the Panthers held Winthrop big man Kelton Talford scoreless.
“I think that was our best half of the year defensively,” HPU coach G.G. Smith said. “I thought our guys did a great job on Talford. He was struggling, and we didn’t give him any wide open looks.”
Winthrop pushed the ball inside in wiping out HPU’s lead and finished with 22 points in the paint. Talford finished with 18 points, Kasen Harrison 16, Sin’Cere McMahon 12 and Cory Hightower 11.
The Panthers play at Radford on Saturday.
