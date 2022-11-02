PLEASANT GARDEN – Sometimes athletes are faced with adversity at the most inopportune time. And success is in overcoming the obstacle.
For Cruz Hesling, an injury during the final weeks of the cross-country season wasn’t part of an ideal lead-up to defending his state title. But, as he ran the final stretch and crossed the finish line all alone, it was clear he was still in top form.
Hesling, a senior at Westchester Country Day, captured his second straight NCISAA 2A boys cross-country championship Friday, Oct. 28, at Hagan-Stone Park and finished in the top two for the third straight year.
“I mean, it’s definitely hard psychologically, just not having raced in a while,” he said following the championship race. “There’s a lot of uncertainty, but I figured I just had to trust the training I’d done.”
Hesling ran the 5K course in 16 minutes, 28.20 seconds — a seven-second improvement over last year’s time at windy Olsen Park in Wilmington. He was among the leaders as the huge pack of runners looped back toward the starting line and around the tobacco barn.
But it was back among the trees, about midway through the race, that he began to gear up and push past his remaining competitors — crossing over the dam and racing to the finish line 10 seconds clear of second place.
“I built a solid base, so it wasn’t like I’d come out and be slow,” said Hesling, who finished second at McAlpine Park in Charlotte as a sophomore in 2020. “I just had to be smart. I didn’t want to take the race out. I kind of waited until 2K and, seeing how I felt, went from there.
“It was definitely don’t take it out and see how I feel, because I haven’t run in a while. Obviously, it didn’t feel great the whole time. But I made a move at 2K and kind of surged, and I tried to maintain that. I knew I had enough pace, but I didn’t want to overdo it.”
Hesling hadn’t run since the Hare & Hounds XC Invitational at McAlpine Park in mid-September. He was training for the FSU Invitational in early October when he tweaked his back. He missed the finish to the Wildcats’ cross-country season, including the Guilford County championship and the PTAC championship.
But he continued to stay active on the elliptical machine and remained prepared to jump in when the time came. He and Ali Schwartz — who both hold the school records for cross-country — capped their strong high school careers as Schwartz finished in the top five in the girls race for the third straight year.
“I’m proud,” said Hesling, who plans to run a couple high-level events in the next couple months. “I really started loving running when I came to Westchester in the eighth grade and ran track. I had a good group of guys who were older to run with and look up to.
“They graduated and left, and after sophomore year I’ve kind of been on my own. I think it just speaks to my love for the sport without having people to work off. But whatever the next step is for me, when I have people to run with, I think I’m really going to see even more growth from that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.