Westchester Country Day’s Cruz Helsing runs the final stretch of the NCISAA 2A boys cross-country championship Friday at Hagan Stone Park. Hesling captured his second straight state title and finished in the top two for the third straight year.

PLEASANT GARDEN – Sometimes athletes are faced with adversity at the most inopportune time. And success is in overcoming the obstacle.

For Cruz Hesling, an injury during the final weeks of the cross-country season wasn’t part of an ideal lead-up to defending his state title. But, as he ran the final stretch and crossed the finish line all alone, it was clear he was still in top form.

