GREENSBORO — Russell Henley kept sole possession of the lead in the Wyndham Championship by inches on Friday.

Playing in rainy conditions for most of the morning, Georgia alum Henley shot a second-round 4-under-par 66 in reaching a 36-hole total of 128. That was good enough for a 1-shot lead when Billy Horschel, who went on a late red-hot run under the afternoon sun, missed a tying birdie attempt from 33 feet on 18 and tapped for par, which capped a career-best 8-under 62 (which was Henley’s score on Thursday).