GREENSBORO — Russell Henley kept sole possession of the lead in the Wyndham Championship by inches on Friday.
Playing in rainy conditions for most of the morning, Georgia alum Henley shot a second-round 4-under-par 66 in reaching a 36-hole total of 128. That was good enough for a 1-shot lead when Billy Horschel, who went on a late red-hot run under the afternoon sun, missed a tying birdie attempt from 33 feet on 18 and tapped for par, which capped a career-best 8-under 62 (which was Henley’s score on Thursday).
Henley, who played the back nine first, was just 1-under before finishing with a flourish as he tapped in for birdie on the par-5 No. 5, made birdie from 10 feet on No. 8 and finished by making birdie on No. 10 after hitting his approach shot to about three feet of the cup.
“I think my putting’s been really solid,” he said. “I haven’t looked at the stats. My putting’s been good and I feel like my approach game when I’m in the fairway has been pretty good. I’ve made a lot of good par saves and made a decent amount of 10-, 15-footers, too.”
Horschel, who has missed nine cuts and has just two top-10 finishes, carded 31 on each side as he jumped 14 shots on the leaderboard after a first round 67 as he seeks his first victory since last year’s Memorial tournament. He needs to finish at least second to advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs.
“It’s been well documented, this year’s been a real struggle for me,” Horschel said. “But since that 84 at (this year’s) Memorial, since that media session afterwards, the game’s actually been heading in the right direction. The results haven’t shown that until the last week, and so far this week, but there’s been a lot of positive stuff coming, a lot more confidence in my ability to strike the golf ball, which has been the biggest issue all year. Yeah, I mean, I’m excited where my game’s going. We’ve still got a long way to go to get back to where I would like to be in this game of golf, but at least we’ve got momentum behind us pushing us forward now.”
Horschel, who said his game turned around after he discovered in June that the angles on his clubs needed adjusting, provided one of the highlights of the day when he chipped in for eagle with a lob wedge from about 94 yards on No. 8. He was 8-under after making a birdie putt from 40 feet on No. 11 and then consecutive birdies on 15 (three feet), 16 (13 feet) and 17 (20 feet).
His approach shot on 18 kept from rolling off the sloped front of the green and stopped a little over 31 feet from the hole. His birdie putt just missed to the eight as he putted across a slope.
Horschel finished second here in 2020, a stroke behind winner JIm Herman.
“I played well here for the last I would say five or six years,” Horschel said. “I like it in the sense that you’ve got to put the ball in the fairway to score well. If you don’t, then you’re struggling all day. I’m not a big fan of 20 under par winning, really low scores, but on this course you have to at least put it in the fairway to score it. Listen, I feel very comfortable on this golf course and I’m excited to see what the weekend holds.”
Horschel’s late run put him a stroke ahead of a group of four at 10-under 130 that includes Adam Svensson (63-67), former U.S. Open champ Lucas Glover (66-64), Byeong Hun An (63-67) and Brendon Todd (67-63).
Todd, who started on No 10 had a bogey free round that had a stretch of six birdies in nine holes beginning on No. 12. Glover birdied five of the first 12 holes and two of the last four. An hit an approach shot on No. 9 from 94 yards that rolled in for eagle.
Ludvig Aberg is alone in seventh at 8 under, and former Wyndham winner J.T. Poston is among four tied for eighth at 7-under.
The afternoon’s featured group of major winners Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Shane Lowry, who all made the cut but still have work to do if they want to qualify for the playoffs,
Thomas shot 5-under 65 after an opening par 70 and is tied for 21st at 135. He was 2-under after an uneven front nine and made two birdies late, the second on a pitch from about 90 feet after a poor tee shot on 16. He must finish at least 18th or better to get into the playoffs.
Scott and Lowry faded on the back nine. Scott shot 71 for 4-under 132 after reaching 6-under early in the round.
Lowry shot 69 and wound up at 3-under 137. He moved to 5-under and above the playoff cutline early, dropped back to 2-under before making birdie on 18.
The tournament cut line fell at 2-under after 22 players tied for 52nd at that figure.
Among those who did not make the cut were Sedgefield member Alex Smalley, former Wyndham winner Ryan Moore, Akshay Bhatia of Wake Forest, Trevor Cone of Concord, Doc Redman of Raleigh, Kyle Reifers of Mooresville, Will Gordon of Davidson, Jon Mayer of Cashiers, and former major winners Zach Johnson, Jason Dufner, Danny Willett, Hideki Matsuyama and Jimmy Walker.
