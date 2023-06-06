HIGH POINT — Doug Hanzel can make a bit of history in the National Senior Hall of Fame golf tournament that begins today at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.
Hanzel, last year’s champ from Savannah, Georgia, who also won in 2016 and 2017, can tie Paul Simon’s record of fourth titles if he successfully defends.
He will have plenty of competition as the entry list for the 54-hole tournament includes four other winners — Bob Royak (2021), Steve Harwell (2019), Jack Hall (2018) and Rick Cloninger (2015). Royak is also this year’s inductee into the Hall of Fame.
Hanzel, who defeated Gene Elliott and Allen Peake by four shots last year, is second on AmateurGolf.com’s Senior Amateur points list. Elliott is No. 4 with Royak at No. 6, Hall at No. 7 and Peake at No. 8. Others in the top 20 who are entered include Sherrill Britt (No. 17), Ken Kinkopf (No. 18) and Harwell (No. 19).
A total of 47 golfers are entered in the featured Senior Division, with 26 in the Super Senior division for those over 65 and 25 in the Legends Division for those over 70.
James Pearson of Charlotte is gunning for his third straight Super Senior title while Peter Allen is the defending champ in the Legends class.
