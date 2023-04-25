HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day scratched across an early run, and that was all Josh Hammond needed.
Carson Daniel doubled in a run in the first, Hammond struck out 12 in an outstanding pitching performance and the Cougars edged crosstown rival High Point Christian 1-0 in PTAC baseball Tuesday evening at Westchester.
“We just played as a team,” Westchester coach Rob Woodall said. “We talked about that the whole week. We’ve got to make sure that, even when things are getting down, we stay behind each other. They did that the entire game.”
Both starting pitchers — the Wildcats’ Hammond and the Cougars’ Tony Perez — were lights-out on the mound, both allowing just one hit. The difference in an incredibly tight game proved to be one base.
Hammond reached on a one-out error in the first. The courtesy runner, Sammy Carey, moved to second on a walk by Tate Vogler and, two batters later, Carey scored on a two-out double down the left-field line by Daniel.
Westchester held on from there for its first win since 2017 against HPCA, ranked No. 2 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 3A teams — ending a streak of six wins in a row by the Cougars, including a couple close games the previous two years.
“It meant a lot, really,” said Hammond, a sophomore right-hander and a Wake Forest recruit. “My whole career here I’ve never beaten them. They’ve always played a little bit better. But I think today I just had so much confidence in everything I didn’t care what happened — I didn’t care if they got on base. I knew I’d strike them out or keep making pitches. It really means a lot, knowing it’s them and knowing how good they are.”
The win comes at a key point as the Wildcats (10-5 overall, 5-2 conference), who reached last year’s NCISAA 2A state championship series and are ranked No. 3 in their classification, gear up for the state playoffs after the regular season ends next week.
“It really boosts our whole team’s confidence, not just mine,” said Hammond, who was perfect into the fourth before allowing his lone walk. “Guys made plays behind me, which was awesome. We showed that we could score — it wasn’t the best day at the plate for any of us. But it shows that we can compete with any team in the whole nation. We can compete, we can fight and we should have a shot at winning every game.”
Perez, a junior right-hander, was equally impressive on the mound for HPCA (21-3, 6-1), last year’s 3A state champion. He struck out nine while allowing just two walks. After the first, only one batter reached base — on a walk in the sixth.
And the Cougars had a chance at tying the game, after Evan Goodwin walked and Bryson King drove a hard single into right-center field to put runners on first and third with two outs.
But Westchester got a groundout to end the threat and the defense — highlighted by a sprinting catch by Caleb Hammond in left-center in the fourth and solid play up the middle by shortstop Vogler and second baseman Chase Hesling — helped maintain the shutout.
“I thought Tony pitched really well,” HPCA coach Corey Gesell said. “They got one hit — a good hit down the line in the first inning. They got an unearned run and it held up to win. Obviously, Hammond is really special on the mound. We hit a few balls hard — Jake Dunlap’s ball that Caleb Hammond caught. That was probably the difference in the game.
“When you face a pitcher like him, you’ve got to scrape across a run or two. We almost did, but almost doesn’t cut it. He pitched very well. … I don’t see where we really needed to do anything differently. We just wanted to compete at the plate. He’s really good and it’s hard to get hits off a really good pitcher. But I was proud of the way Tony pitched the last five innings.”
The teams are scheduled to play their series finale Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Oak View Baptist Church. But, with the forecast calling for rain, they are tentatively looking at other options — including Thursday.
