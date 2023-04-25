HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day scratched across an early run, and that was all Josh Hammond needed.

Carson Daniel doubled in a run in the first, Hammond struck out 12 in an outstanding pitching performance and the Cougars edged crosstown rival High Point Christian 1-0 in PTAC baseball Tuesday evening at Westchester.

