HIGH POINT – High Point Central welcomed 14 members into its athletic hall of fame during a ceremony Thursday, Feb. 9, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
The inductees were Pam Buie-Culbreth, Stacey Buchannon, Tamara Clark, Edna Jessup Rimmer, Terry Kelly, Overter McLean, Charline Page Holmes, Germaine Pratt and Antwon Stevenson; coaches Andy Chappell, Herb Hipps, Vic Sanniota and Jeff Thomas; and band director Alan Parker.
The hall, with its ninth class, now includes 126 members.
Inductees, or a family member representing the inductee, spoke briefly with the exception of Clark, one of the country’s top runners who recently turned professional, and Pratt, a linebacker with the Cincinnati Bengals whose season recently concluded.
Here are some of their remarks from the ceremony:
PAM BUIE-CULBRETH
Buie-Culbreth was a multisport athlete at Central, helping blaze the trail for girls sports at the school. Ann Byerly, her sister, spoke on her behalf.
“She was lucky that Ms. (Pat) Hester fought for her girls to play on teams against other schools. And she cherished the lessons she learned at High Point Central – teamwork, hard work and focus. She was an athlete all her life. And this school and her coach gave the tools to work with and her sincere desire to win.”
STACEY BUCHANNON
Buchannon was a multisport athlete at Central – starring on the 1993 girls basketball state championship team. She later played at Georgia Tech.
She recalled not wanting to play basketball in middle school and almost staying in Virginia to live with her family. But her coaches – including Kenny Carter and Jettana McLain – pushed her to succeed.
“Coach Carter called and said, ‘Do you want to go places?’ I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ He said, ‘If you come back to High Point Central, I’ll guarantee you’ll go places.’ And it’s crazy because we went places. I went places I never, ever, ever thought I’d go.”
ANDY CHAPPELL
Chappell coached at Central during the 1990s. His team won the dual-team state championship in 1994. He talked about starting at Ferndale Middle and eventually moving over to Central. And he recalled the positive influence his fellow coaches at the school had on him.
“My greatest moments on this ride for the last 38 years now are the journeys I get to make with these young people. The journeys are what make us get up every morning and go to work. It wasn’t work for me – it never has been. The wins, the rings, the trophies – they’re all nice. But to see those young people set a plan and reach a goal, that’s the reward we get.”
HERB HIPPS
Hipps was a coach at Central during the school’s earlier years. He joined Tony Simeon’s staff in the 1950s and eventually took over as football coach. He later became the second principal at T.W. Andrews.
His son, Jon, spoke on his behalf – recalling his playing days at Duke, then his earlier coaching stops across the state before settling in High Point. “Some of the happiest times of his life was when he was coaching at High Point Central. … I know he would’ve loved this and loved you guys for being here.”
EDNA JESSUP RIMMER
Rimmer was a multisport athlete at Central in the 1960s, particularly strong on the basketball court, and helped lay the foundation for successful girls sports at the school.
“We played sports for fun – there were no scholarships at that time. And we played everything. We couldn’t wait from one season to the next. … We never got tired of practices – the more you played the better. (The coaches) made everything fun. We enjoyed being in the gym, we enjoyed playing. Everything back then was just carefree, fun and enjoyable.”
TERRY KELLY
Kelly was a multisport athlete at Central, starring on the successful football teams coached by Roy Boyles. played football at East Carolina and later returned to Central as an assistant coach under Boyles.
He recalled his playing days at East Carolina, as well as meeting his wife in High Point.
“I was an undersized player with an oversized heart. Thanks to Roy and Coach Hipps, they steered me in the right direction. … This school was a big part of my success in life and I am a Bison all the way.”
OVETER McLEAN
McLean was a multisport athlete at Central – juggling everything from volleyball and basketball to softball and track. She often played the first few innings of softball, then raced over to run track. She’s since become a leader in the High Point community.
She recalled quitting basketball in middle school and picking up cheerleading. But her coach talked her back into playing basketball. “She said, ‘Why are you wearing a cheerleading uniform? You’re not a cheerleader – you’re a basketball player. Be on the basketball court in 15 minutes.’ I would’ve been a cheerleader if she hadn’t said, ‘Be in the gym in 15 minutes,’” she recalled with a laugh.
CHARLINE PAGE HOLMES
Holmes was a multisport athlete at Central – starring on the 1993 girls basketball state championship team. She also later played at Georgia Tech. Her sister spoke briefly on her behalf.
“One of the things I’d like to say about her is that she’s always been a hard-worker. … She gives great advice. She’s doing great and she’s out helping people now. So, on my sister’s behalf, I do want to thank you guys.”
ALAN PARKER
Parker was a longtime educator in the High Point area, becoming band director at Central starting in the 1980s. His powerhouse bands became an integral part of athletics at Central.
“Those Friday nights were just awesome back in the ’80s and the ’90s – especially the rivalry games with Andrews and Central and you’d have 10,000 people in that stadium. It was just a feeling I never knew about growing up in eastern North Carolina – we had 10,000 people in our whole town.”
He recalled coming to Central following a revolving door of band directors and ending up staying for a decade. “The community I see in this room is awesome. I’ve missed that and my family in High Point.”
VIC SANNIOTA
Sanniota has been a staple of youth swimming in the High Point area. He helped revive the swimming program at Central in the 1960s and ‘70s.
He recalled the regimen his swimmers went through, moving up through varying skill levels. “These swimmers swam 11 months out of each year, morning and afternoon. The supporting people I had deserve all the credit – not me. One group was my swimmers. You cannot imagine how hard they worked. I’ll tell you a little bit of the workout they had – it’ll drive you crazy.”
ANTWON STEVENSON
Stevenson was a multisport athlete at Central during the 1990s, starring on the football field under coach Gary Whitman. He played on the 1995 football team that reached the state final, later played at Elon and now coaches at Glenn.
He talked about growing up on the south side of town and making mistakes. But it was his experiences at Central and being guided by his coaches – most notably Rick Larrick – that helped shape him. He recalled being arrested, missing practice prior to a big game and having to sit out.
“I sat on that bench the entire night, and that experience changed my life. Because I had guys who were fighting for me, fighting for the team. But I was unable to play and we lost the game. I knew if we’d played, there was no doubt in my mind we’d have won. I said to myself, I’d never get in trouble again, I’d never embarrass my family and I’d never let my teammates down.”
JEFF THOMAS
Thomas was a longtime coach at Central – coming to the school in the early 1980s and staying nearly 40 years. He coached everything from baseball and football to girls basketball and wrestling.
He talked about working alongside coaches like Chappell, Larrick and Kenny Carter and their positive influence and thanked the many people who played a role in his success over the years.
“I loved coaching. I loved helping kids. … I’m just really really proud of being a part of High Point Central. One thing I know for sure is that I love the Bison and I’ll always be one.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.