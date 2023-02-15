HPTSPTS-02-16-23 HALL.jpg

High Point Central inducted 14 members into its athletic hall of fame Thursday night at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. They include Jeff Thomas, back row, from left, Alan Parker, Jon Hipps (representing father Herb Hipps), Terry Kelly and Antwon Stevenson, Vic Sanniota, front row, from left, Stacey Buchannon, Ann Byerly (representing sister Pam Buie-Culbreth), Edna Jessup Rimmer, Oveter McLean and Andy Chappell.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT – High Point Central welcomed 14 members into its athletic hall of fame during a ceremony Thursday, Feb. 9, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

The inductees were Pam Buie-Culbreth, Stacey Buchannon, Tamara Clark, Edna Jessup Rimmer, Terry Kelly, Overter McLean, Charline Page Holmes, Germaine Pratt and Antwon Stevenson; coaches Andy Chappell, Herb Hipps, Vic Sanniota and Jeff Thomas; and band director Alan Parker.

