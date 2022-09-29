HIGH POINT – Ten inductees joined the Andrews High School athletic hall of fame during a recent ceremony at the High Point Elks Lodge.
Five athletes – Jason Blackwood, John Rhinehardt, Nathan Ritter, Lonnie Smith and Willie Williams – and its first team – the 1972 state championship football team – were selected as the hall’s eighth class.
The hall of fame now includes 90 inductees.
JASON BLACKWOOD (1998)
Blackwood played basketball for four years at Andrews, earning the starting point guard role as the team went on to win the 3A state championship. He recognized his father and his coaches, including the late Robert Clemmons, who coached the 1994 state championship team.
“You know it’s said that a bad pair of shoes can ruin your outfit,” he said during his remarks. “He used to always wear these cool red sneakers and they’d match his tracksuits. Tonight, I'm wearing red sneakers and his honor. I don't know how it would have felt about sneakers with this outfit, but hopefully since it's for him he will let it slide tonight. Rest in peace, Coach.”
JOHN RHINEHARDT (1999)
Rhinehart played four years of football (three on varsity) and also threw the shot put on the track team. He was conference player of the year his senior year and earned selections to the Shrine Bowl and All-State teams. He recalled overcoming hardships in his life and used them as inspiration.
“I had to delete ‘I can’t’ out of my vocabulary. I had to learn how to persevere in life,” he said. “So, I’ll tell you here tonight: Learning how to persevere might take a little longer; it’s hard and it might take a long road. The road might be really tough, but learn how to persevere.”
NATHAN RITTER (1977)
Ritter was a standout kicker on the football team – scoring 165 career points kicking field goals and extra points, a record that still stands. He was a member of the 1976 4A state championship team and later played at N.C. State.
He recalled starting his career at 8 years old in the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club and quickly learning that kicking was his forte. He also remembered, while playing at N.C. State, his dad and brother traveled up to Pennsylvania to watch him play at Penn State.
“It’s a long dive, probably eight, nine hours up to the mountains of Pennsylvania,” he said. “We were walking down that next morning for a 1 o’clock kick. I saw a car over there that looked familiar. I walked over there, and my dad opened his eyes. My dad and my brother had driven all night to be there for that game. If that doesn’t give you that little kick in your step, I don’t know what does.”
LONNIE SMITH (1980)
Smith played basketball, ran track and played in the marching band during his three years at Andrews. He remembered playing basketball for hall of fame coach George Foree, who played for Clarence “Big House” Gaines at Winston-Salem State, and practicing with the WSSU team. “I about gave up basketball after that,” he said with a laugh.
“One thing I can say about (Andrews) and being an athlete there is the pride of being a Raider,” he said. “The passion, the conviction, the discipline. … (The coaches) were really passionate and made an impact on what made a lot of us great athletes and great people.”
WILLIE WILLIAMS (1974)
Williams also played basketball under Foree and went on to have a strong playing career at Durham Business College.
He began his remarks by saying, “My wife and my sister, a few other people said, ‘Please, don’t get up there and start preaching.’ Another said, ‘Don’t get up there and be long-winded.’ I ain’t listening to none of it,” as the crowd roared with laughter. In a lively, entertaining speech, he thanked the committee and his sister, recalled his start at the Boys Club, and quipped: ‘I was getting my clothes from the cleaner the other night and I told the lady, ‘I’m in the basketball hall of fame.’ And she said, ‘Which one? The church league?’”
1972 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOOTBALL TEAM
Three speakers – Billy Sorrell, John Gregory and Mike McDowell – represented the 1972 football team that won the 4A state championship. It was the first championship for the school, which opened in 1968.
Sorrell recalled the coaches and the season, calling the final game “thrilling” and adding “it was a great honor to play on this team.”
Gregory, who highlighted the nine teammates who have since died, touched on the sacrifices they made and pride they have in achieving their goals.
McDowell talked about the early history of the school and the uphill climb it faced. Andrews had to fight to overcome its perception as the city’s second school. And the football team winning a state championship was a particularly sweet accomplishment, even in the years since.
“Every athlete and team at Andrews past, present and future stands on the shoulders of that tradition that was forged some 50 years ago,” he said.
