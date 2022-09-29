HPTNWS-09-30-22 ANDREWS.jpg

Pictured are the Andrews High School 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT – Ten inductees joined the Andrews High School athletic hall of fame during a recent ceremony at the High Point Elks Lodge.

Five athletes – Jason Blackwood, John Rhinehardt, Nathan Ritter, Lonnie Smith and Willie Williams – and its first team – the 1972 state championship football team – were selected as the hall’s eighth class.

