MIDWAY — Oak Grove eased up for just a couple moments, letting Northwest Cabarrus back in the match. But then it got right back to work in earning its first playoff win.

The 11th-seeded Grizzlies, after watching a two-goal lead disappear early in the second half, scored the final three goals to beat the 22nd-seeded Trojans 5-2 on Monday at Oak Grove in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West girls soccer playoffs.

mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael

Tags

Trending Videos