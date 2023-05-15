MIDWAY — Oak Grove eased up for just a couple moments, letting Northwest Cabarrus back in the match. But then it got right back to work in earning its first playoff win.
The 11th-seeded Grizzlies, after watching a two-goal lead disappear early in the second half, scored the final three goals to beat the 22nd-seeded Trojans 5-2 on Monday at Oak Grove in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West girls soccer playoffs.
“I feel really good about it — they played a really good game,” Oak Grove coach Kristin Bethard said. “They got their second wind and came back at them. They got a little too confident, a little too complacent. Then after they got scored on, they got the fire back under them.”
Haley Long scored three goals and dished two assists to lead the Grizzlies (15-2-1), who will visit sixth-seeded Hibriten in the second round Thursday. Kinsey Adkins and Katherine Lockamy each had a goal and an assist, while Tatum Tesh had an assist.
“It felt great, especially since we’ve never had a home playoff game and we’ve never made it past the first round,” said Long, a senior midfielder. “So, that was an awesome achievement.”
Oak Grove, which finished second in the Mid-Piedmont Conference, led 2-0 into halftime after Long controlled a quick throw-in from Tesh and ripped a shot in the 16th minute and Adkins headed in a crossing pass from Long in the 19th minute.
But Northwest Cabarrus (11-8-1), which took third place in the South Piedmont Conference, tied the match after goals in the 42nd minute off a corner kick and in the 43rd minute on a run through the middle.
But the Grizzlies quickly regrouped. Long took a short pass from Adkins in the 47th minute, stepped to the middle and fired a shot to regain the lead. Lockamy gave Oak Grove a cushion in the 59th minute on a rebound off the goal frame.
“I’d say after halftime we kind of settled in and thought we had it for a second — celebrated too early basically,” Long said. “But we got right back into it. That third goal really hyped us back up and we could really get back into it.”
Long added the final tally in the 80th minute on a sharp-angle shot.
“It was great, because they started getting hope back up,” Long said of the team’s response. “And then they got their hopes up even more to make it more competitive. But we stuck to it and finished them off.”
Carmen DiFoggio made eight saves for the Grizzlies, who finished with a 32-13 advantage in shots for the match.
And now Oak Grove, making its third playoff appearance since opening in 2017-18 (the 2020 and 2021 seasons were greatly limited by the pandemic), looks to add to its postseason run.
“It’s a very big deal,” Long said. “Words can’t describe it, but it’s great to see. Especially from my freshman year to seeing how it is now — it’s a huge change and I’m really glad.”
