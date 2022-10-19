HPTSPTS-10-20-22 LEDFORD VOLLEYBALL.jpg

Oak Grove players celebrate beating Ledford and winning the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference tournament championship Wednesday at Oak Grove.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

MIDWAY — Ledford started fast, but Oak Grove finished strong.

The top-seeded Grizzlies pulled off late rallies in the first two sets, then held a steady lead in the third to beat the second-seeded Panthers 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball tournament final Wednesday at Oak Grove.

Trending Videos