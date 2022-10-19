MIDWAY — Ledford started fast, but Oak Grove finished strong.
The top-seeded Grizzlies pulled off late rallies in the first two sets, then held a steady lead in the third to beat the second-seeded Panthers 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball tournament final Wednesday at Oak Grove.
“It’s a big step for our program,” Oak Grove coach Sissy Rausch said. “Our first goal was to win the conference, and we got that — 10-0. So, to step in and really feel the pressure of living up to everyone’s expectations, I think that’s what had us on our heels to begin with.
“It’s just their ability to not panic. Just stay with what we can do and earn it point by point. I was very impressed by that.”
The Grizzlies, after going undefeated to win their first conference regular-season title, added their first conference tournament crown.
“Oh my gosh, from being here freshman year to now, I can’t even describe it — I’m so happy right now,” senior Bella Grieser said. “We’ve worked our butts off to get to where we are now.”
Grieser had 16 kills to lead Oak Grove (16-8 overall), while Ciara Major added 13 kills. Alissa Russ and Savannah Tiller each had 13 digs, while Georgia Barnett had six blocks. Tatum Tesh totaled 41 assists.
The Grizzlies lost the first four points in each of the first two sets and trailed by as much as six late in the first and eight midway through the second. But a couple key runs quickly brought Oak Grove back into position to make a move.
“Honestly, it was just the momentum,” Grieser said. “We play hard as a team and we wanted this really bad. Yesterday, when we played Asheboro, we didn’t do the best. So, I think going into it, we were just worried. But once we started getting kills and getting the momentum, it was like, ‘We can do this.’ ”
The Grizzlies, trailing 18-12 in the first, won five straight to pull within one and finally pulled even at 20-20 and again at 21-21 — which began a five-point run to close the set, highlighted by kills from Grieser, Emma Sechrist and Major.
In the second, Oak Grove scored eight straight after falling behind 14-6 to pull within one. The match was tied at 18-18 when it went on a 6-1 run — sparked by kills from Major and Sechrist, plus blocks by Major and Grieser — to lead 24-19.
The Grizzlies finished off the set to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Oak Grove used a seven-point run to lead 9-3 in the third set, then kept Ledford just out of reach the rest of the way. The Panthers got as close as two five times — the final time at 24-22 — before the Grizzlies finished off the victory.
Khyra Barber had 14 kills and two blocks while Lily Peele had 12 kills for Ledford (12-8). Kensie Price added 34 assists and four aces, and Alex Graham had six kills and three blocks.
Both teams are expected to make the state playoffs, which will be seeded today. Play will begin Saturday at the higher seeds.
