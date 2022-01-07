HIGH POINT — The biggest highlight for the Southwest Guilford boys basketball team on Friday was a steal and a banked-in 3 from halfcourt that beat the halftime buzzer.
The shot, however, only brought the Cowboys within 10 at the break after Grimsley used a trapping defense and transition to open up a double-digit lead early. Southwest managed to stay within single digits for most of the third quarter before the Whirlies pushed the margin to as many as 15 and walked off with a 77-66 Metro 4A Conference win in Coggins Gymnasium.
Southwest dropped to 5-6, 2-3 Metro while Grimsley improved to 12-1, 4-0.
“Our MO seems to be we dig ourselves a hole and then our guys wake and realize we can play basketball, too,” Southwest coach Greg Vlazny said.
“Yet again, we proved we can play with anybody. But we’re too busy digging ourselves a hole. We expended a lot of energy and once we get traction, we kind of slip on the same pebble.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not happy with the loss, But this loss feels different. I think we’re closer to turning the corner. Coach Corbett has a good group. He’s doing a phenomenal job and is an amazing coach. I’m proud of the fight we showed.”
Grimsley ran past the Cowboys for most of the first half. The Whirlies went on a 13-2 run to lead 29-12 early in the second quarter and 38-21 late before Southwest scored the last seven of the half.
The capper of that spurt came when Kenny Miller banked in a 3 from just past the halfcourt line as the horn sounded at the end of the period. It was Miller’s only basket of the game.
“We were at the free throw line with eight seconds left and I called timeout and put us in a defense to slow them down,” Vlazny said. “It worked. We got the turnover and Kenny knocked it down from halfcourt, which jokingly, we kind of practice. Kind of silly, like at the end of practice. I’m not totally shocked it went in because I’ve seen guys make them. But it was a good moment and then it was like let’s build on it. And then it’s about stop, score, stop. And in the third period we started getting scores and stops. But, coach Corbett didn’t allow us to sustain it.”
Southwest scored the first two baskets of the third quarter, both on Henry Giant layups after steals to get within six. But the Cowboys couldn’t get closer. They were within eight as late as 30 seconds left in the third, but the Whirlies went on a 9-1 run that included a tough shot in the line, a reverse layup and a baseline drive to go up 63-47 with just over five minutes left.
Southwest trailed 14 before Grimsley missed free throws and allowed the Cowboys to close to 74-66 on Amarya Huggins’ 3 with 17.2 seconds left.
Huggins and Corbin Wilson scored 16 each to top Southwest’s scoring, and Giant netted 10. Jordan Wall and Tyler Albright each scored 16 for Grimsley, and Alex Taylor, Zacck Wiggins and Marshall Uber had 10 apiece.
The girls game was not played because of COVID issues within both programs.
Southwest is scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Ragsdale. Some of the Tigers sat behind the Southwest bench after Ragsdale’s game with Northwest Guilford was postponed on Friday.
