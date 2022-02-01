JAMESTOWN — Trailing from the start, Ragsdale’s boys could never catch visiting Grimsley on Tuesday night.
Down double digits in the first half, the Tigers scratched within two with just under 30 seconds left before the Whirlies hit free throws down the stretch and prevailed 64-58 in taking full control of first place in the Metro 4A Conference.
Grimsley improved to 17-2 and 9-1 in the conference while avenging its only league loss, Rasgdale slipped to 12-5, 7-2.
In the girls game, Ragsdale controlled the second half and won 59-41.
BOYS
Ragsdale’s Kobe Parker hit three free throws after rimming a 3 to cap a late 9-3 run and cut Grimsley’s lead to 59-57 with 28.1 seconds left. On the ensuing inbounds play, Jayden Washington caught a three-quarters court pass and when he was grabbed driving for a layup, an intentional foul was called.
Washington made one of two free throws and on the ensuing possession, Nick Elliott made one of two free throws, the Tigers grabbed the rebound and Watlington made two free throws, bumping the lead to 63-57 with 18 seconds left. From there, each team went to the free throw line once and hit one of two shots.
Watlington led the Whirlies with 18 points, Zacch Wiggins 12 and Tyler Albright 10.
Jah Saigo, who led the Tigers with 23 points, kept them close in the fourth quarter with seven straight points and an assist that led to another bucket. Parker had 15, Ron Jones eight and Andrew Siler seven.
Grimsley, which played aggressively, opened up the early double-digit lead at 18-7 by scoring the last 10 points of the first quarter after Siler and Jaylen Williams went to the bench after picking up their second fouls.
The Tigers didn’t make much of a dent into the margin until scoring the last nine points of the third quarter with the help of two turnovers to pull within 47-44.
GIRLS
Ragsdale trailed 25-22 before scoring the last six points of the second quarter and 14 of the 16 in the third to lead 42-27 going into the fourth.
The Tigers rallied behind the scoring of Victoria Bodie, Christian Atwater and Erin Maddie.
Bodie led Ragsdale with 18 points. Atwater had 16 and Maddie finished with 10.
Ragsdale improved to 8-7 and 3-5 in the conference. Grimsley, which led 13-12 after the first quarter, dropped to 3-13, 0-8.
gsmith@hpenews.com @HPEgreer
