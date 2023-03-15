HPTSPTS-03-15-23 COACH.jpg

Bishop McGuinness assistant coach Trish Grant, left, directs the team during Saturday’s regional championship against Robbinsville at Freedom.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

KERNERSVILLE — The head coach is often the face of a team — standing on the sideline, directing their team during games. But often right beside them, out of the spotlight, is someone working hand in hand to achieve a team’s goals.

For Bishop McGuinness girls basketball coach Brian Robinson, that person is Trish Grant. As the Villains celebrate their 11th NCHSAA championship, Grant has been a significant part of the program’s success over the last two decades.

