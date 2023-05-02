THOMASVILLE — For a second consecutive year, East Davidson and West Davidson split their two-game regular season series last week.
On Tuesday, Caleb Snovak pitched a complete nine-inning game, surrendering just two runs — one earned — on two hits in a 7-2 win. He struck out seven.
Brock Welch drove in three runs, Trey Kennedy and Tripp Beck each added an RBI. Logan Irwin also collected three hits for the Golden Eagles.
The Dragons thwarted the Eagles from becoming outright regular season champions of the Central Carolina Conference at the return engagement at East on Wednesday. West sophomore Thomas Hester threw 6 ⅓ innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits in a 6-2 eight-inning game. He struck out 10.
The teams battled to a duel through seven, but a four-run eighth inning broke the contest open for West. Six players each logged a hit for the Dragons (11-10, 11-1 CCC), and Carson Michael delivered two RBIs and the team’s lone extra-base hit.
Both teams were eager to make it to the long-awaited rubber match. The Golden Eagles (16-4, 11-1 CCC) appeared primed to better their 17-win season from a year ago and hope to once again settle the score with their CCC co-champs by winning the outright tournament championship. That game was scheduled for Wednesday, and at press time, the participants had yet to be determined.
East and West will carry the hopes of the CCC into 2-A postseason play after the championship game is played. The Eagles and Dragons fell short of replicating their regular season success in the playoffs last year, so both will look to avoid a second consecutive early exit.
Seeding for postseason play in baseball and softball is scheduled for this weekend, with the first round to follow at the first of next week, starting May 10.
