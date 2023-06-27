GASTONIA — Gastonia raked three Rockers relief pitchers for five runs over its last three innings at the plate and broke a tie for first place in the Atlantic League South division with an 8-3 victory Tuesday at CaroMont Health Park.
The Honey Hunters improved to 37-16 while High Point dropped to 36-17 with 10 games left in the first half.
With the score tied 3-3 in the sixth, Gastonia went ahead when Braxton Davidson smacked a two-run homer off Austin Ross (1-1), who took the loss. The Honey Hunters added two in the seventh on a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout against Jeremy Rhoades then added a run in the eighth on an RBI groundout with Bryce Hensley pitching.
The Rockers got on the board first in the second when Ben Aklinski laced a single that scored Ray Grotjohn. Gastonia answered with three in the bottom of the inning. Curtis Terry homered and Cole Freeman and Kevin Santa each smacked an RBI single.
Dai-Kang Yang hit his fifth homer of the year, this one with Beau Taylor aboard, making the score 3-3 in the fourth.
Zach Godley (W, 4-3), a former Major League pitcher with the Arizona Diamondbacks during a seven-year big league career, held the Rockers to just three hits over six innings while striking out eight. High Point finished the night with just four hits and 13 strikeouts.
The Rockers’ top four batters in the lineup — Shed Long Jr., Michael Russell, Zander Wiel and Taylor — were a combined 0-for-12 at the plate.
Jheyson Manzueta, who was signed earlier in the day, started for the Rockers on the mound. He allowed three runs and five hits over 4.1 innings but did not figure in the outcome. Grotjohn was the only Rocker with two hits.
The series continues today at 6:35 p.m.
