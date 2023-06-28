GASTONIA — Zack Jarrett ripped a bases-loaded triple to center as Gastonia put up six runs in the third and defeated the Rockers 7-3 on Wednesday at CaroMont Health Park.
The victory puts the Honey Hunters two games ahead of High Point in the Atlantic League South Division with eight games left in the first half.
Gastonia’s big inning followed the Rockers notching all of their runs in the top of the second on Emmanuel Tapia’s sacrifice fly and Michael Martinez lacing a single to center that plated Ryan Grotjohn and Ben Aklinski.
In the third, Luis Cerbelo opened the scoring for the Honey Hunters with a single to center and later scored on Braxton Davidson’s single to center. Jarrett then cleared the bases with his second triple of the year. Jarrett scored on Carlos Franco’s groundout.
Gastonia’s other run was a result of Steven Sensley’s solo homer in the eighth.
A combination of five Honey Hunter pitchers held the Rockers to three hits, two of them by Shed Long Jr.
High Point starting pitcher Matt Solter allowed all six runs in third, his final inning, and took the loss, dropping to 3-2.
The series ends tonight and the Rockers open a four-game series with York on Friday at Truist Point.
