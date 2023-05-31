GASTONIA — The High Point Rockers fell behind 10 runs on Wednesday night before rallying late but coming up short in a 14-10 loss to Gastonia at CaroMont Health Park. Gastonia managed 17 hits against six High Point pitchers and also took advantage of nine walks.

The Rockers are now 22-8 on the year while Gastonia improved to 20-9. High Point maintains a 2.5 game lead over the Honey Hunters in the Atlantic League’s South Division.

