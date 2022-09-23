HPTSPTS-09-24-22 ROCKERS.jpg

Mitch Atkins delivers a pitch during Friday’s playoff game against Gastonia Honey Hunters at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Rockers must come from behind in their quest to win their Atlantic League playoff series.

Gastonia put together two big innings, rolling to an 8-2 victory in Game 3 of the South Division Series at Truist Point. Game 4 is tonight with the Rockers, down 2-1, needing a win at home to force Game 5 on Sunday.

Trending Videos