HIGH POINT — Gastonia opened a big lead early and defeated the Rockers 10-3 in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday at Truist Point.

The Honey Hunters scored two in the first, one in the second, two in the third and two in the fourth as they went ahead 7-2, having less trouble hitting the knuckleball of Rockers starter Mickey Jannis than his battery mate, Roldani Baldwin, had trouble catching it at times.

