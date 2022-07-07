HIGH POINT — Another early Rockers lead evaporated Thursday like water from hot pavement on a sunny summer day.
Gastonia trailed by three early, tied the score in the seventh, went ahead when Luis Castro belted a two-run homer in the eighth and escaped with a 6-4 victory at Truist Point. It was the third straight game in which the Honey Hunters (47-21, 3-0 South Division second half) rallied from at least two runs against High Point (39-30, 0-3).
Homering for the second time in the game, Castro belted a shot to left at the expense of reliever and losing pitcher Bryce Hensley (1-2) after Jake Skole singled.
High Point led 3-0 in the first and 4-1 in the fifth. After that, the Rockers managed just two of their nine hits and had just one player in scoring position, when Tyler Ladendorf singled and stole second in the sixth. Gastonia pitchers retired 11 of the 12 remaining High Point batters.
Jay Gonzalez and Jerry Downs each went 2 for 5 and no one else for the Rockers had more than one hit.
High Point plated its three runs in the first on three hits and three walks.
Jay Gonzalez led off with a bunt single. Logan Morrsion walked, and Zander Wiel laced a single that scored Gonzalez, Jerry Downs singled and loaded the bases, setting the stage for two walks that forced in runs.
Leading off the second, Luis Roman homered and put the Honey Hunters on the board. High Point stretched the lead back to three in the fifth. Michael Martinez reached on a throwing error and scored when Mike Gulino tripled past the right fielder.
Gastonia mustered a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth and knotted the score 4-4 in the seventh.
Luis Castro cracked a leadoff homer. Rayder Ascanio laced a single that spelled the end of the line for Rockers starter Craig Stem, who was replaced by Hensley. Ascaurio stole second and then scored the tying run when Joseph Rosa singled.
The Rockers and Gastonia start a three-game series in Gastonia today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.