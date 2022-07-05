GASTONIA — Gastonia outgunned the Rockers in the fourth inning and escaped with an 8-5 victory when their Atlantic League game was called after five innings because of storms Tuesday.
Trailing 1-0, High Point (39-28) struck for five runs in the top of the fourth. Jerry Downs singled in the first run. Quincy Latimore then belted a three-run home run, and Michael Gulino added an RBI single.
The Honey Hunters (45-21) responded with seven runs in the bottom of the inning, five of them charged to Rockers starter and losing pitcher Nick Evanglista (who gave up six total in 3 ⅔ innings) and two charged to Bryce Hensley, who worked a third of an inning.
Zach Jarrett drilled a two-run homer after Joseph Rosa tripled starting the fourth. Reece Hampton scored on a double steal play after stealing third. Stuart Levy and Herlis Rodriguez each lifted an RBI double. Rodriguez scored on a fielding error and Rosa added an RBI double.
The Rockers managed five hits total and no one had more than one.
The teams play in High Point today and Thursday, then return to Gastonia for a three-game series that starts Friday.
