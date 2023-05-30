The teams with the two best records in the Atlantic League will meet when the Rockers start a three-game series at Gastonia today.
High Point boasts the best mark at 21-7 and is in first place in the ALPB South Division at 21-7 after winning games Saturday and Sunday at Frederick. Gastonia stood at 18-7 and was assured of remaining second-best no matter the outcome of a home double header Monday against Lancaster after rain outs of one game Saturday and two games Sunday.
Ryan Grotjohn hit a solo homer, Brian Parriera laced a two-run double and starting pitcher Mickey Jannis tossed six strong innings as the Rockers won 3-1 on Sunday. High Point also turned two double plays and threw two runners out at the plate.
On Saturday, the Rockers won 7-5 with key contributions from two recent additions with local connections.
Cam WIlliamson, a former Grimsley and North Carolina A&T standout, who was signed earlier in the day after Dai-Kang Yang was placed on the injured list, hit a two-run homer (his first homer as a pro) in a three-run second and scored a run when John Nogowski hit a go-ahead two-run double that made it 7-5 in the eighth.
Joe Johnson, a former High Point University standout who was signed Friday, provided a solid start on the mound, allowing six hits and two runs in five innings. Johnson, who played for the Rockers the past two seasons, was recalled from the Tri-City Valley Cats of the Frontier League, where he was sent before the season so he would get more playing time.
Jeremy Rhoades got the win on the mound as the pitcher of record when the Rockers took the lead, improved to 5-0 and became the league’s first pitcher with five wins.
Of note: Rockers manager Jamie Keefe missed the Frederick series while attending the graduation of his son Brigham from UMass. Bench coach Albert Gonzalez served as acting manager. .... To make room for Johnson, the Rockers released relief pitcher Gabriel Castellanos. ... Nogowski started Monday tied for the league RBI lead with 30 and fifth in home runs with nine. Beau Taylor ranks fifth in batting average at .343... The Rockers return home Friday for a three-game series against Charleston.
