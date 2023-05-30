The teams with the two best records in the Atlantic League will meet when the Rockers start a three-game series at Gastonia today.

High Point boasts the best mark at 21-7 and is in first place in the ALPB South Division at 21-7 after winning games Saturday and Sunday at Frederick. Gastonia stood at 18-7 and was assured of remaining second-best no matter the outcome of a home double header Monday against Lancaster after rain outs of one game Saturday and two games Sunday.

