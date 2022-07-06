HIGH POINT — The Rockers put the potential tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t get them home and fell 7-6 to the Gastonia Honey Hunters on Wednesday at Truist Point.
Quincy Latimore started the rally with a single and Michael Martinez was hit on the foot by a pitch. Adam Taylor singled to right, scoring Latimore. Logan Morrison, pinch-hitting, then laced a single on the eighth pitch of an at-bat and scored pinch-runner Mike Gulino, cutting the lead to one.
Giovanny Alfonzo then put down a sacrifice bunt that was fielded by pitcher Jesus Balaguer, who threw to third for a force play. With runners on first and second, Jay Gonzalez and Tyler Ladendorf struck out swinging, ending the threat.
Before the final inning, Gastonia doubled with pleasure Wednesday.
The Honey Hunters (46-21, 2-0 second half) laced seven doubles, including four that drove in a run each, as they rallied past the Rockers (39-29, 0-2).
High Point led by two runs twice early, each on a two-run homer. Jerry Downs belted a shot over the right field wall with Xander Wiel aboard, putting the Rockers ahead 2-0 in the first, and Tyler Ladendorf smashed one to left with Giovanny Alfonzo on base in the fourth for a 4-2 advantage.
Both of the long balls were drilled against Honey Hunters starter Zack Godley, who picked up the win (2-0).
Gastonia cut the margin to one on a wild pitch after Rockers starter Ivan Pineyro walked the bases full. The Honey Hunters started their doubles parade against Pineyro in the fifth, lacing four straight that resulted in three runs and a 6-4 lead.
The Honey Hunters added another in the seventh on two doubles separated by a strikeout.
Pineyro took the loss, allowing six runs and eight hits with five strikeouts. In addition to giving up five of the doubles, he also surrendered a triple in the second to Jake Skole, who later scored on a groundout, and a solo home run to Herlis Rodriguez in the third.
Zack Jarrett, Luis Roman, Skole and Luis Castro ripped the four consecutive doubles in the fourth. Roman and Castro doubled in the seventh with Chasen Bardford on the mound.
The teams meet again today at Truist Point.
