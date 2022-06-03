HIGH POINT — The Rockers failed to convert on scoring opportunities in the eighth and ninth innings and fell to the Gastonia Honey Hunters 5-4 Friday in the first meeting of the season involving the Atlantic League South Division contenders.
The loss was just the Rockers’ third in the last 16 games as they fell to 28-10 and their lead over Gastonia (25-13) in the division to three games.
Gastonia scored what proved to be the winning run when Jake Skole laced an RBI single.
The Rockers had prime opportunities to either tie or go-ahead in the eighth and ninth.
In the eighth, Quincy Latimore led off with a double and Logan Morrison walked, putting two on with no outs. Michael Martinez popped up trying to put down a sacrifice bunt toward third. Johnny field struck out and Chris Proctor hit a liner that the shortstop snagged,
In the ninth, Giovanny Alfonzo led off with a single and Michael Russell walked. Ben Aklinski flied out to center for the first out. Pinch-hitter Yuta Okazaki then hit a grounder that resulted in a force out of Russell at second. Power threat Quincy Latimore came to the plate but struck out swinging on a 3-2 count.
“We had the batters we wanted to come up in the ninth inning and it didn’t work out,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “But it’s just one game, and we get a chance to come back and play tomorrow.”
The Rockers scored three runs in the third in taking the lead for the first time.
Chirs Proctor singled and Ben Aklinski laced his 16th double, scoring Proctor, making it 2-1. Jerry Downs lifted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Michael Russell, who reached on a fielder’s choice. Quincy Latimore then laced a double to right, scoring Aklinski and putting the Rockers ahead, 3-2.
Gastonia pulled even in the fourth. Reece Hampton singled and stole second. Stuart Levy struck out swinging on a wild pitch. Logan Morrison dropped the throw to first and by the time he recovered it, Hampton was on his way to scoring a tying run.
The Honey Hunters then went ahead when Herlis Rodriguez belted a homer to right in the fifth.
High Point knotted the score again in the seventh on Aklinski’s single to left that scored Giovanny Alfonzo, who scored on a fielder’s choice.
Adam Choplick gave up Gastonia’s go-ahead run in the eighth and took the loss, falling to 3-2. Rockers starter Andrew Church, who gave up two runs, was lifted after three innings.
“It’s tough when you lose your starting pitcher after three innings because of injury,” Keefe said. “Our concern now is for his health.”
Of note: Alfonzo played in his 230th game as a Rocker and passed Stephen Cardullo for the record in that category.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519 | @HPEgreer
