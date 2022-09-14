GASTONIA – Gastonia feasted on High Point’s starting pitcher for the second straight game and rolled to a 15-1 Atlantic League victory on Wednesday at Truist Point.
The Rockers’ offense was nonexistent until the seventh. They managed just eight hits in falling to 69-58. The Honey Hunters, who improved to 85-42, pounded out 20 hits.
The Honey Hunters battered Liam O’Sullivan (4-6) for 11 runs and 11 hits in just 3.1 innings. They started with a single and RBI double on the way to adding an RBI double and another run-scoring single as they sent 10 batters to the plate and opened a 4-0 lead.
Gastonia added two in the third on an RBI single and sacrifice fly. The Honey Hunters followed that by batting around and scoring five in the fourth on two RBI singles, a ground-rule two-run double and a groundout.
Michael Russell was the biggest bright spot for the Rockers, going 3 for 3 and scoring the Rockers run in the seventh when Quincy Latimore grounded out with the bases loaded.
Gastonia added one in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk and three in the ninth against Mike Gulino, normally a catcher.
The teams finish the series tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.