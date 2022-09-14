High Point Rockers vs Gastonia_1.jpg

Gastonia’s Herlis Rodriquez, right, runs to first base safely on a single hit as High Point Rockers pitcher Liam O’Sullivan attempts to tag him out during Wednesday’s game at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

GASTONIA – Gastonia feasted on High Point’s starting pitcher for the second straight game and rolled to a 15-1 Atlantic League victory on Wednesday at Truist Point.

The Rockers’ offense was nonexistent until the seventh. They managed just eight hits in falling to 69-58. The Honey Hunters, who improved to 85-42, pounded out 20 hits.

