HIGH POINT — The High Point University women’s basketball team got on the right track for a bit then lost their way and fell to Gardner-Webb 64-50 on Wednesday night at the Qubein Center.
The Panthers went on a long run to build a 37-27 lead in the middle of the third quarter, did little right the rest of the way as they were outscored 37-17 down the stretch of the Big South Conference opener for both teams.
Jhessyka Williams and Alasia Smith did most of the damage as GWU (3-9) went on a 14-0 run to lead 44-37, and then after HPU (3-9) went up for the final time, went on a 15-0 run for a 59-45 advantage with 2:47 left.
WIlliams led Gardner-Webb with 19 points and Smith added 17. GWU hit 10 of 17 shots in the fourth quarter while HPU made just 4 of 16.
The second surge followed Lyrissa Dean of the Runnin’ Bulldogs receiving a technical after she and HPU’s Courtney Meadows exchanged words and had to be seperated. Callie Scheier hit the two technical free throws to bring HPU within one and Jaden Wrightsell hit her only bucket to put the Panthers ahead for the final time.
“It was just everything,” HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury said.”I give Gardner-Webb credit, especially (Williams) and (Smith). They both took the attitude that you can’t stop me and we didn’t stop them.They challenged us and we didn’t step up to the challenge.
“We had a lot of mistakes down the stretch, fouling and not guarding. We put them at the free throw line and then we started taking bad shots at the other end of the floor. Runs happen pretty quickly when you decide to do those things and stop getting stops. I don’t think we played smart today and we didn’t finish well at the bucket either. That’s the story of the season. College basketball players should make those.”
HPU shot just 25.4% for the game and were outrebounded 55-32. Scheier led the Panthers with 15 points on a team-best 5 of 11 shooting. Jenson Edwards added 10 but made just 2 of 14 shots.
The Panthers made just 6 of 30 shots in the first half but held a 23-21 lead at halftime thanks to 8 of 12 free throw shooting and Gardner-Webb having just 9 field goals on 29 attempts and one free throw.
HPU trailed 19-13 with just over 6:30 left in the second period. The Panthers went on a 14-2 run for a 27-21 lead less than a minute into the third quarter. The lead maxxed out at 37-27 when Scheier drilled a 3 with four minutes remaining in the period.
“We were getting stops and running on them and then we stopped getting stops,” Banbury said. “We started fouling. They’re weak in transition. But when you don’t get stops, you can’t get out and run in transition. Our offense has to start with our defense and we didn’t take that seriously.”
The Panthers return to action at Charleston Southern on Saturday at 2 p.m. and next play at home Tuesday against Radford.
