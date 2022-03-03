CHARLOTTE — At the end of a nip-and-tuck battle, Gardner-Webb handed High Point University a tough 55-53 loss in the quarterfinals of the Big South women’s tournament Thursday inside Bojangles Coliseum.
The fifth-seeded Panthers, dethroned as the tourney’s champs after one season, finish 17-14. The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 16-14 and face No. 1 seed Campbell in Saturday’s semifinals.
“It’s a game of runs, and Gardner-Webb made one more play than we did,” HPU head Coach Chelsea Banbury said. “It’s unfortunate, but I’m proud of how my team competed. Both teams played hard and we defended. Both teams left it all out there, but we’re disappointed with how it turned out.”
Neither team led by more than three in the final quarter. Layken Cox of the Runnin’ Bulldogs hit what proved to be the game-winner and the final points of the game with 55 seconds left to play as she broke the last of nine ties for the game and third of the fourth quarter.
HPU turned it over on its next possession but High Point resident Lauren Bevis was called for an offensive foul that negated a basket and gave the Panthers another chance with 25.8 seconds to go.
The Panthers worked for a shot and Jordan Edwards banked in an apparent game-tying jumper from eight feet with 16 seconds. But, Banbury called time out just before Edwards released the ball.
“If she misses that shot, the players would have said, ‘What was coach doing? She had three timeouts?” Banbury said.
Said Jenson Edwards, who led the Panthers with 21 points: “You never know.”
Banbury continued: “I was trying to figure out how to get us the best look at the basket, and unfortunately it was just as Jordan banked in a floater. It is what it is. You have to live with it. If I don’t call a timeout and we miss the shot and they go down to the other end, I’m not sleeping at night because I didn’t call time out and I had three in my pocket.”
Banbury called time out again with 11 seconds left and set up a play that had Jenson Edwards as the first option. Edwards was stopped and Nakyah Terrell, who scored 19 points, took an open 10-footer, also from the right, that hit the rim.
Gardner-Webb rebounded and HPU, which had committed just one foul in the quarter, couldn’t send the Runnin’ Bulldogs to the line.
HPU led by one at the start of the fourth quarter, fell behind by three and scored five straight, the last two on a layup by Jenson Edwards with 3:02 left, for the Panthers’ last lead at 51-49.
Bevis hit a tying jumper with 2:09 left. Jenson Edwards drove to the basket on the Panthers’ next possession and collided with Bevis, who was initially called for a blocking foul. Gardner-Webb coach Alex Simmons protested and after review, the call was changed to an offensive foul against Edwards because Bevis was ruled outside the protected area underneath the basket.
“My players told me to challenge that,” Simmons said. “I looked at (all-conference guard) Jhessyka Williams and asked if she was absolutely sure. She looked at me with certainty. I saw it in her eyes and I trusted her. I trust all my players. So I challenged it and it was a great call because that would have the fifth foul on Lauren. Sometimes it is important to let the players make the decisions and it was the right decision on Jhessyka’s part.”
Banbury said she was unaware that type of call could be overturned.
“I didn’t know it could be changed that way,” Banbury said. “I thought there was only one way it could be reversed.”
Smith, who played 40 minutes and gave the Panthers fits in the paint on both ends of the floor, hit a layup to put the Runnin’s bulldogs ahead with 1:33 to go. Terrell drove for a tying layup with 1:17 left and Gardner-Webb went in front to stay 22 seconds later.
Williams led Gardner-Webb with 17 points, Smith added 16, grabbed 13 rebounds, blocked four shots and made it hard for HPU to score underneath. That forced the Panthers to shoot from outside and they made just 4 of 21 from 3-point range, which was better than the Runnin’ Bulldogs 1 of 13.
“The game had me stressed,” Smith said. “At times I wanted to cry and I knew I couldn’t cry. I decided I had to be tough and it’s all mental. I couldn’t go in my little shell. I had to keep growing and that was the big thing — in that game, I grew up.”
The Panthers led for 21:46 and went up by as much as 27-19 with 3:16 left in the second quarter. Gardner-Webb turned up its defensive pressure, forced HPU into a string of mistakes and cut the margin to 30-28 at halftime.
gmsith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.