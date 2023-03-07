GREENSBORO — Boston College, the 10 seed, will play No. 7 North Carolina and No. 11 Virginia Tech faces No. 6 N.C. State today as a result of first-round games in the ACC men’s tournament Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Additionally, Georgia Tech, which edged Florida State, advanced to meet No. 5 Pitt. Wake Forest and Syracuse were already slotted to play in the 8-9 game which starts today’s play at noon.
Justyn Mutts scored a go-ahead dunk and the Hokies edged No. 14 seed Notre Dame 67-64, bringing an end to Mike Brey’s career as the Fighting Irish coach after 23 seasons. Georgia Tech clipped Florida State on a free throw with less than a second left. Boston College dominated the second half and thumped No. 15 Louisville, 80-62
VIRGINIA TECH, NOTRE DAME
Mutts, who began his college career at High Point University, curled around a screen and stuffed the ball through the net at the end of a sequence that started with a collision between Sean Padulla of the Hokies (19-13) and Matt Zona of Notre Dame (11-21). It resulted in a common foul for Padulla and a technical foul on Zona for an elbow to the face with 42.5 seconds left in regulation.
The technical counted as Zona’s fifth personal foul, and Trey Wertz made two free throws in his place, putting the Irish up 65-64. Padulla tied the score by making one of his two technical shots, setting the stage for Mutts, who earlier drove for a layup and put the Hokes up 63-62 with 1:05 left.
After Mutts’ go-ahead dunk, Notre Dame missed on a layup attempt and Padulla made 1 of 2 free throws with 9.8 seconds left.
Mutts blocked an Irish 3-point attempt with 2.4 seconds left but the ball hit him and went out-of-bounds, giving Notre Dame another chance that ended in a 3 that skipped off the rim at the buzzer.
Mutts scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Grant Basile led the Hokies with 20 and Padulla added 13.
Marcus Hammond led the Fighting Irish with 23 points and Cormac Ryan had 18.
GEORGIA TECH, FLORIDA STATE
Javon Franklin sank a go-head free throw with 0.3 seconds left and capped a Georgia Tech rally from 11 behind in the second half as the Yellow Jackets defeated Florida State, 61-60.
The Yellow Jackets (15-17) pulled even at 53-53 but the Seminoles (9-23) made a field goal on each of three possessions for a 50-55 margin. Mike Kelly, who scored 21, hit a 3 that cut the lead to two and Kelly Sturdivant’s jumper tied the score with just under a minute left.
Florida State rimmed a 3-point attempt and Georgia Tech dribbled down the clock until Sturdivant hit Lance Terry on a backdoor cut and Terry clanged a dunk attempt. Franklin, who had 10 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, was fouled on the putback and hit the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally as the Yellow Jackets posted their third straight victory.
Cameron Cohren and Darin Green Jr. each scored 12 points and Cohren grabbed 12 rebounds for the Seminoles.
BOSTON COLLEGE, LOUISVILLE
Not having leading scorer and rebounder Quinton Post didn’t slow Boston College.
The Eagles(16-16) outscored Louisville by 21 in the second half and cruised 80-62. BC went on a 18-6 run for a 12-point lead with six minutes left and finished the game on a 11-2 run.
Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points and Jaeden Zachery added 15 points and eight assists in leading the Eagles.
Post, a 7-1 center who was voted the league’s Most Improved Player, suffered an ankle injury Saturday against Georgia Tech. Nonetheless, the Eagles grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and had 17 second-chance points.
El Ellis scored 16 points, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield 13 and JJ Traynor 12 for the 15th-seed Cardinals (4-28).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.