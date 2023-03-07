ACC logo

GREENSBORO — Boston College, the 10 seed, will play No. 7 North Carolina and No. 11 Virginia Tech faces No. 6 N.C. State today as a result of first-round games in the ACC men’s tournament Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Additionally, Georgia Tech, which edged Florida State, advanced to meet No. 5 Pitt. Wake Forest and Syracuse were already slotted to play in the 8-9 game which starts today’s play at noon.

